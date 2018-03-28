His Royal Highness Attended Dinner Event of the Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On Monday, March 26, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the closing dinner held at the conclusion of the 2018 Saudi-U.S. CEO Forum, which was attended by over 200 Chief Executive Officers from Saudi Arabian and American companies. The dinner celebrated a successful forum, which brought together leadership from both countries; created a platform for dialogue; and resulted in the signing of 36 MOUs totaling more than $20 billion. Such gatherings are a testament to the long-standing Saudi-U.S. partnership, in addition to exemplifying its breadth and depth.

