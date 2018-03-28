His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman meets with the Secretary General of the United Nations, attends signing of agreement between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations

The Secretary General also reaffirmed his condemnation of the Houthi militias ballistic missile attacks against the Kingdom.

The Crown Prince and the Secretary General attended the signing of the joint executive program between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Nations, represented by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, to support and finance the United Nations Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen for 2018.

The agreement includes $1 billion from the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, including $930 million to United Nations organizations and $70 million to rehabilitate ports and roads to increase the volume of relief items and commercial imports.

Since January 22, the Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations (YCHO) has reached 1,797,386 beneficiaries in Yemen. The YCHO will also work to increase the capacities of Yemeni air, land and sea ports.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the importance of applying the principles of international law, and pointed out that problems in the Middle East originate from ideas that do not believe in the principles of the United Nations and blatantly violate all international laws and norms.

The Crown Prince reiterated that problems facing the Middle East are a result of borderless ideologies that have nothing to do with national interests, and that aim to interfere in the internal affairs of other states.

The Crown Prince said that the Kingdom will continue to defend its interests and maintain its security and is working with its allies in the Middle East to protect its security and stability.

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the Kingdom's commitment to political solutions to Middle East conflicts in cooperation with the United Nations. His Royal Highness highlighted the fact that the Kingdom is a vital member of the United Nations and has historically been protecting United Nations' interests and abides by international laws.

