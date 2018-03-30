His Royal Highness Meets with 42nd President Bill Clinton

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the 42nd President of United States of America William 'Bill' Clinton on Wednesday March 28, 2018, in New York City. The meeting was attended by His Royal Highness Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America. The meeting highlighted longstanding history between both countries and reflected the friendship that exists between Saudi Arabia and the United States. The discussion included an exchange on a range of topics, from the ongoing changes within the Kingdom, as manifested in Vision 2030, to regional developments.