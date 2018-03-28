His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Meets with Mr. Mark Makepeace of FTSE

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- During his visit to New York City, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Mr. Mark Makepeace, Group Director of Information Services, Chief Executive of FTSE Russell & Non-Executive Chairman, Americas today. The meeting focused on various economic and finance aspects; including the financial markets, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's stock market being included in the FTSE index, and how that reflects on investor confidence in the ongoing economic and financial reforms happening in the Kingdom. The discussions also involved developments taking place in Saudi Arabia as part of achieving Vision 2030 goals. The meeting was also attended by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States of America, His Royal Highness Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman; His Excellency Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance; Dr. Mohammad Alquaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority, Ms. Sarah Al-Suhaimi, Chairperson of Tadawul, the Saudi Stock Exchange; and, Mr. Khalid Alhussan, CEO of Tadawul.

