His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Meets with Religious Leaders in the United States

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In line with continuing cross-cultural and inter-religious dialogue, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with The Most Reverend Bernardito Cleopas Auza, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, Bishop James Massa, Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn, Rabbi Steven Wernick, CEO of USCJ, Rabbi Richard "Rick" Jacobs, President of the Union for Reform Judaism, and Mr. Allen Fagin, Executive Vice President of the Orthodox Union. In attendance with His Royal Highness the Crown Prince at this meeting was the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States of America, His Royal Highness Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Salman; the Secretary General of the Muslim World League, His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Al-Issa, and His Excellency Foreign Minister Adel Aljubeir. The meeting emphasized the common bond among all people, particularly people of faith, which stresses the importance of tolerance, coexistence, and working together for a better future for all of humanity. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always, and will continue to champion expanding dialogue; building a better understanding among the faiths, and focusing on the shared humanity of all peoples.

