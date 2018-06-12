Hisense H9E Plus ULED™ 4K Smart TV Series Featuring Android TV with Google Assistant Built In and A Sleek, Bezel-Less Design is Now Available in U.S.

The Google Assistant allows Hisense users to ask questions, discover the best content and control smart devices around their home, all with just their voice. With the H9E Plus, consumers can use Google Assistant to control Hisense smart home appliances like the Hisense Portable Air Conditioners and Dehumidifiers.

"We are thrilled to bring Android TV with Google Assistant to the premium H9E Plus," said Peter Erdman, Hisense USA Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. "We recognize that consumers are looking for amazing picture quality, great content along with top-notch sound, all in an intuitive and customizable voice-controlled system."

"Android TV re-imagines the living room entertainment experience by offering users a wide variety of content including Google Play Movies, YouTube and over 3,000 Google Play apps built for the big screen," said Shalini GovilPai, Director of Product Management, Android TV. "We're excited about working with partners like Hisense who match our level of excitement about building the future of TV experiences."

The Pinnacle of Hisense Design and TV Technology

First unveiled at January's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the H9E Plus ULED™4K Smart TV Series includes proprietary ULED™ technology and premium features like Dolby Vision HDR*, HDR 10, Wide Color Gamut, Motion Rate 240, Local Dimming and room-filling natural sound by Harman/Kardon®. Awarded over 20 patents, Hisense's ULED™ technology offers better dynamic range and perception of black and white while enhancing color, contrast, black level, brightness and smooth motion. The H9E Plus also features the sleekest design of the Hisense product line, sporting a sleek, bezel-less edge.

The H9E Plus also offers Android TV with Google Assistant. Android TV organizes and simplifies users' favorite content into one easy-to-view and easy-to-search experience. They can easily find their favorite shows and movies from 3,000+ apps through the Google Play Store. And, with the Google Assistant built in, they can easily control or search for media with just their voice.

Hisense H9E Plus Series – 4K Smart ULED™ TV

Dolby Vision HDR* & HDR10*

Wide Color Gamut

Motion Rate 240

Local Dimming

UHD Upscaler

Android TV

4K Media Player

Media Player 30w Harman/Kardon Sound ** ®

dbx-tv ® Audio Technology

Audio Technology Bluetooth Audio Out

Android TV with Google Assistant

55" MSRP $699.99

65" MSRP $1199.99

Available for purchase at www.Hisense-Direct.com, Wal-Mart and Best Buy. Check with retailers for current pricing.

*HDR viewing experience will vary by model, content availability and internet connection.

**Available in 55" model

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, Ltd.

Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd. – a global technology leader – established in 1969 and headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense USA Corporation offers an innovative range of technology products that disrupt the consumer electronics industry, challenge the competition and provide significant value to consumers. Manufactured and distributed across North America, Hisense USA Corporation's product portfolio includes televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers and freezers.

The Company is committed to advancing the consumer technology industry across North America and has dedicated R&D centers in Atlanta, GA; San Jose, CA; and Toronto, Canada to enable localized product development and innovation.

Hisense products are available globally in over 130 countries and regions, with production facilities in China, South Africa, the Czekh Republic and Mexico, as well as sales offices across North America, Europe, Australia, Middle East, and Southeastern Asia.

Hisense is the official TV of the 2018 FIFA World Cupä and a partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation, including Men's, Women's and Youth Soccer.

