Hisense Opens UR9 RGB MiniLED TV Pre-Orders with a Complimentary 55-Inch CanvasTV for Early Orders

New Generation of Color Performance Comes Home With the UR9, Built with RGB MiniLED Technology That Generates Red, Green and Blue at the Source for True-to-Life Color That's Gentler on the Eyes

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-orders are now open. Hisense announced that its highly anticipated UR9 RGB MiniLED TV is available to reserve starting today at hisense-usa.com/out-host-with-hisense and for a limited time, customers who register for pre-order will be eligible to receive a 55-inch Hisense CanvasTV on us. Early buyers won't just be among the first to experience a new era of color performance at home; they'll walk away with two screens for the price of one.

Pre-order UR9 and get a complimentary 55" CanvasTV. (PRNewsfoto/Hisense)

Just like the moment television first moved from black-and-white to color, RGB MiniLED redefines what's possible on screen — and once you see it, there's no going back.

"The living room has become the social centerpiece of the home, with your screen starring at the center of it all," said James Fishler, Chief Commercial Officer at Hisense USA. "Nearly 90% of Americans say bold, vibrant color makes them more interested in what they're watching — and that's exactly why we built the UR9. As the first to bring RGB MiniLED to market, we're setting a new standard for color performance in home viewing experiences."

Experience Color Like Never Before

Most TVs produce color by filtering white light down to red, green and blue — a process that loses accuracy and richness along the way. Hisense's RGB technology takes a fundamentally different approach: it generates red, green and blue light independently, directly at the source. The result is color that is truer to what the human eye sees in real life, a spectrum of shades so precise and varied that you'll notice details and hues you've never seen on screen before. Reaching 100% BT.2020 color gamut, supported by Pantone® Validated RGB MiniLED color, the contrast is deeper, the picture more precise, revealing details conventional displays simply cannot reproduce.

Hisense was first to market with RGB technology, bringing this breakthrough to consumers ahead of the industry. The UR9 represents the next chapter in that leadership, delivering the full power of RGB MiniLED to more of its customers than ever before. Key features include:

Lifelike Color. Unlike conventional TVs that filter white light, RGB MiniLED generates red, green and blue independently—so you see a variety of colors the way they were meant to be seen. The result is color so rich and true to life—richer sunsets, deeper ocean blues, natural skin tones that aren't washed out, individual blades of green grass and details you've never noticed before. It's a picture that pulls you in and reveals details you've never noticed before.





Unlike conventional TVs that filter white light, RGB MiniLED generates red, green and blue independently—so you see a variety of colors the way they were meant to be seen. The result is color so rich and true to life—richer sunsets, deeper ocean blues, natural skin tones that aren't washed out, individual blades of green grass and details you've never noticed before. It's a picture that pulls you in and reveals details you've never noticed before. Gentler on the Eyes. Hisense was the first to market with RGB MiniLED technology, which optimizes light wavelengths at the source, achieving nearly 50% less harmful blue light exposure compared to standard MiniLED displays—with no compromise to color accuracy or picture quality. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, one of the world's most respected independent testing and certification organizations, shoppers feel secure knowing this technology reduces blue light exposure.





Hisense was the first to market with RGB MiniLED technology, which optimizes light wavelengths at the source, achieving nearly 50% less harmful blue light exposure compared to standard MiniLED displays—with no compromise to color accuracy or picture quality. Certified by TÜV Rheinland, one of the world's most respected independent testing and certification organizations, shoppers feel secure knowing this technology reduces blue light exposure. Always Picture Perfect. Our most powerful AI processor works behind the scenes to perfectly balance color and brightness together—so every scene looks vivid, natural and exactly the way it was meant to be seen.





Our most powerful AI processor works behind the scenes to perfectly balance color and brightness together—so every scene looks vivid, natural and exactly the way it was meant to be seen. Sound That Surrounds You. With multi-channel surround sound, Dolby Atmos and precision tuning by Devialet, sound moves above and around you—transforming movie night into a theater-level experience without external speakers.





With multi-channel surround sound, Dolby Atmos and precision tuning by Devialet, sound moves above and around you—transforming movie night into a theater-level experience without external speakers. See Every Shadow, Every Scene. Whether it's a dimly lit thriller or a sunlit afternoon in your living room, dark scenes stay rich and deep—never gray, never washed out. True contrast makes every detail stand out.





Whether it's a dimly lit thriller or a sunlit afternoon in your living room, dark scenes stay rich and deep—never gray, never washed out. True contrast makes every detail stand out. Every Move, Crystal Clear. Fast action, sports, quick cuts—with native 180Hz performance, nothing blurs or stutters. Our advanced motion technology keeps every frame smooth and sharp so you never miss a detail, no matter how fast the action gets.

Pre-orders for the Hisense UR9 RGB MiniLED TV begin today, March 26, 2026, starting at $3,499.99 MSRP for the 65-inch model, through hisense-usa.com/out-host-with-hisense. The UR9 will be available in 65", 75", 85", and 100" screen sizes, with pricing up to $8,999.99 MSRP for the 100-inch model.

Customers who register for pre-order between March 26 and April 22 will receive a unique redemption code for a 55-inch Hisense CanvasTV on us with qualifying purchase. Additional terms and conditions apply. The UR9 will be on sale at Best Buy beginning April 23, 2026.

Out Host with Hisense

Alongside the pre-order launch, Hisense is debuting "Out Host with Hisense," a new campaign that goes live today. With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ coming to the United States this summer and Hisense serving as an Official Sponsor, the campaign is a natural extension of what the brand has always been about: bringing people together at home, and creating the products that make those moments better. "Out Host with Hisense" celebrates the hosts who make those moments happen, connecting Hisense's 2026 lineup to the full range of ways people gather, watch and share the moments that matter.

The UR9 is the natural centerpiece for hosts who want the room to feel every second, the color, the contrast, the sound. Readers can visit hisense-usa.com/out-host-with-hisense to take the Hosting Style Quiz, discover their hosting persona and find the Hisense setup built for the way they entertain.

About Hisense USA

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances and intelligent IT solutions. As the first to market with RGB MiniLED technology, Hisense continues to pioneer innovative display solutions that set new industry standards. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Offer Terms & Conditions

Customers who register between March 26th at 12pm EDT to April 22nd 2026 at 11:59pm EDT ("Registration Period") on Hisense-usa.com/out-host-with-hisense, to demonstrate the intent to purchase certain qualifying Hisense UR9 RGB MiniLED ("Qualifying Product")* will be eligible to receive an unique promotion code for a free 55" CanvasTV, model 55S7N only ("Promotion Code"). The Promotion Code is only valid when customers purchase the Qualifying Product on Bestbuy.com. The Promotion Code will be delivered to each customer who registered within the Registration Period through email on April 23, 2026. The Promotion Code Expires on May 31st, 2026, at 11:59pm EDT. Limit one (1) Promotion Code per order on Bestbuy.com. This Promotion Code is valid for online purchase of the Qualifying Product at BestBuy.com only. The Promotion Code applies on the full retail price and cannot be applied on top of any other promotions or discounts. If you decide to return the Qualifying Product per Best Buy's Return Policy, you must return the 55S7N CanvasTV together with the Qualifying Product. All information collected through the registration on Hisense-usa.com will be subject to Hisense's Privacy Policy. By going to BestBuy.com, you are entering a site hosted and operated by BestBuy. Please review their Privacy Policy. All personal information you provide is subject to that Privacy Policy. Different terms and conditions may apply. *Qualifying Product shall mean the following UR9 models: 65UR9SG, 75UR9SG, 85UR9SG

SOURCE Hisense