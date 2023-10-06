Hisense presents "The Tevolution Exhibition - an Evolution of Television Through the Ages" at the Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate in Franschhoek, South Africa

Hisense South Africa

06 Oct, 2023, 02:28 ET

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global technology company, is delighted to announce the opening of a groundbreaking exhibition titled "Tevolution - an Evolution of Television Through the Ages." The exhibition will take place at the prestigious Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate in Franschhoek, South Africa, starting October 2023. This unique event celebrates the remarkable journey of television screening technology and showcases Hisense's contribution to its evolution.

The "Tevolution" exhibition promises to be a captivating experience, taking visitors on an immersive journey through the various stages of television innovation. From the early days of black and white screens to the latest cutting-edge smart televisions, the exhibition will highlight the remarkable progress made in the world of entertainment and communication.

Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the transformation of television technology firsthand. The exhibition will feature a stunning collection of vintage television sets, carefully curated to showcase the evolution of design, size, and functionality over the decades. Visitors will marvel at the iconic models that revolutionised the way we consume visual content and gain insights into the engineering marvels that paved the way for today's state-of-the-art televisions.

In addition to the historical displays, Hisense will present its latest range of smart TVs, including its flagship model, the ULED X. Visitors will witness the pinnacle of Hisense's engineering prowess, combining cutting-edge technology, exceptional image quality and sleek design. These modern televisions offer an immersive viewing experience, featuring stunning visuals, vibrant colours, and smart capabilities that truly bring entertainment to life.

"We are thrilled to present the truly one-of-a-kind 'Tevolution' exhibition in Franschhoek next month," says Vivi Liu, General Manager at Hisense South Africa. "This showcase is a homage to the rich history of global communication and the role television played in revolutionising the way we connect, entertain, and inform. We invite visitors to join us on this remarkable journey and witness firsthand the incredible progress made in the last century of television technology."

The exhibition will also offer interactive displays, allowing visitors to explore the latest features and technologies of Hisense televisions. Experts will be on-site to provide insights, answer questions, and guide visitors through the various exhibits. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the technological advancements that have shaped the television industry and gain a glimpse into the future of home entertainment.

The "Tevolution" Exhibition will open in October 2023 at the Grande Provence Heritage Wine Estate in Franschhoek, South Africa. The exhibition will run through the Summer. Admission is free, all are welcome to attend and experience this remarkable journey through television history. #ForTheLoveOfHeart

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240328/Hisense_presents__The_Tevolution_Exhibition___Evolution_Television_Through_Ages.jpg

