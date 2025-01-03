HISENSE REDEFINES THE CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE WITH THE L9Q TRICHROMA™ LASER TV

See Hisense's Newly Upgraded L9 Series, Debut at CES 2025 from January 7-10 in the LVCC, Central Hall – Booth 16625

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances and official partner of the NBA, today debuts the L9Q, the latest evolution of its award-winning L9 Series. Building on the success of its predecessors, the L9Q delivers unmatched versatility, enhanced performance, and a luxury design to once again transform the home theater experience. With five screen sizes, ranging from 100 to an astonishing 150 inches, the L9Q is the largest and most flexible Laser TV on the market, designed to meet the needs of any modern home entertainment setup.

The 2025 L9 Series continues to raise the bar for Laser TV, featuring Hisense's proprietary TriChroma™ triple-laser light engine, which reaches an industry-leading 110% of the BT.2020 color space for unparalleled color accuracy and vibrancy. This advanced technology reveals stunning details and lifelike colors that bring entertainment to life. With increased brightness levels of up to 5,000 lumens and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio, the L9Q delivers a crystal-clear picture even in brightly lit rooms. Every detail, from the subtle shadows in movies to the bold colors of live sports, is presented with remarkable clarity and depth.

Each L9Q comes paired with one of Hisense's Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screens, available in an expanded array of sizes —100, 110, 120, 136, and 150 inches. These screens enhance brightness and clarity in any lighting condition, ensuring a theater-like experience in any room. And for the first time, users can seamlessly switch between screen sizes thanks to Auto Screen Alignment and Manual Keystone Correction, providing unmatched versatility and effortless setup. To complement its industry-leading visuals, the L9Q boasts the first-ever 6.2.2 surround sound system in a Laser TV. Its 15° tilted sound bin, inspired by Roman amphitheaters, creates an immersive soundstage with Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X, and eARC, ensuring rich, multidimensional sound that rivals professional theaters. Whether it's the roar of a stadium, the excitement of a video game, or the subtleties of a dramatic film score, the L9Q delivers an audio experience as dynamic as its visuals.

Redesigned from the inside out, the L9Q features a luxury-inspired aesthetic with a sleek Black Walnut Décor Panel, Star Orbit Ambient Lighting, and precision brushed metal finishes. Every detail, including the Clous de Paris texture and slim form factor, underscores the L9Q's premium craftsmanship, making it an elegant centerpiece for any modern living space. You can also discover 800+ free live TV channels, plus 700,000+ movies and shows available across 10,000+ apps with Google TV™. With built-in voice assistant integration, users can easily navigate content and control settings through Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or Apple HomeKit. Advanced connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6E, and NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0), ensure future-proof performance and compatibility with the latest devices and formats.

The L9Q represents the next leap in Laser TV technology, combining best-in-class performance with unmatched versatility and design. By delivering stunning visuals, immersive sound, and a robust set of features, Hisense continues to lead the Laser TV category, setting a new benchmark for what's possible in home entertainment. Whether for a dedicated home theater or a bright family room, the L9Q ensures every moment is a cinematic masterpiece.

The L9Q will be on display at CES 2025 from January 7-10, 2025, in the LVCC, Central Hall – Booth 16625 , paired with its ultra-bright 2.9 gain screen. This combination achieves 1500 nits of full-screen brightness—the first in the laser industry—leveraging nano-scale light enhancement and aggregation technology for unparalleled visual clarity and brilliance. For more information on all of Hisense's 2025 innovations, visit the Hisense USA website and newsroom . Also follow @HisenseUSA on Facebook and YouTube and @Hisense_USA on Instagram and X .

View Hisense's CES 2025 press kit, including hi-res imagery here.

Since 2001, Hisense USA Corporation, a subsidiary of Hisense Group, has been a leading provider of technology products, encompassing a diverse range of offerings such as televisions, Laser TVs and Cinemas, soundbars, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and air conditioners. As the Official TV and Home Appliance Partner of the NBA and FIFA Club World Cup 2025, the company places maximum emphasis on performance, quality, and value, leading to remarkable industry growth and a reputation for producing reliable, award-winning products. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 for TV shipments and No. 1 in the 100-inch TV category globally from 2022 to Q1 2024, a testament to the company's commitment to superior product quality and the best user-centric experience.

