Hisense Roku TV 4K UHD R7 Smart TV Series Now Available

The R7 provides clear and defined picture quality with 4K UHD resolution as well as High Dynamic Range* (HDR). Available in size options ranging from 43" to 65" and featuring 4K Ultra High Definition resolution, the R7 packs incredible detail into an HDR-enhanced display that boosts contrast and color. Additionally, the R7 delivers an advanced picture quality with deeper blacks, optimum for light uniformity. It offers up to 30 watts of superior sound produced through the DTS® TruSurround feature, making the series the best-in-class when compared to similar TVs in the market, and with Motion Rate processing technology, consumers can enjoy sharper action scenes. Furthermore, consumers can easily connect the R7 to the internet with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and enjoy everything the web has to offer without adding to cord clutter.

"Consumers are looking for two things when they're in the market for a new TV: a design they can be proud to have in their home and a great user experience," says Mark Viken, VP of Marketing, Hisense USA. "Hisense is committed to providing TV shoppers with both of these brand promises and they are at the heart of our 2018 lineup. We're excited to continue to partner with Roku to deliver their exceptional smart TV platform to our customers."

The Roku OS offers customers simple set up and an easy-to-use home screen that displays all inputs on one level playing field. Users can choose from more than 5,000 streaming channels with access to 500,000 movies and TV episodes, including The Roku Channel which gives customers free access to a collection of top films, TV, live and linear news and more, plus The Roku 4K Spotlight Channel which makes it easy to find 4K content from across the Roku platform. Cross-channel search provides results in order by price and the Roku mobile app for iOS® or Android™ provides an additional remote, voice search, private listening with headphones and more.

Hisense Roku TV 4K UHD R7 Smart TV Series

4K Ultra HD Resolution

Ultra HD Resolution HDR-10

UHD Upscaling

Motion Rate 120

500,000+ movies and TV episodes to stream

30 watts of sound on the 65"

20 watts of sound on the 50" and 55"

14 watts of sound on the 43"

43" MSRP: $349.00

50" MSRP: $429.00

55" MSRP: $499.00

65" MSRP: $799.00

The R7 will be available at retailers in the U.S. including Costco, Sam's Club and Nebraska Furniture Mart as well as Best Buy in June 2018. For more information on the entire 2018 Hisense product line, visit https://www.hisense-usa.com.

*HDR viewing experience will vary by model, content availability and internet connection.

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, Ltd.

Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd., established in 1969 and headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense USA Corporation offers an innovative range of technology products that disrupt the consumer electronics industry, challenge the competition and provide significant value to consumers. Manufactured and distributed across North America, Hisense USA Corporation's product portfolio includes televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers and freezers.

