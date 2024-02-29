HISENSE SELECTS HONEYWELL TO MAKE HOME AIR CONDITIONERS SUSTAINABLE

Integration of Honeywell's Solstice refrigerant technology will help reduce the environmental impact of Hisense's residential air conditioner units

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that Hisense, a global consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer, will incorporate Honeywell's energy-efficient Solstice low-global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant into its residential air conditioning units.

Hisense units will use Honeywell Solstice® 454B, a low-GWP refrigerant acknowledged for its outstanding performance in both cooling and heating. Hisense's decision to integrate Honeywell's Solstice refrigerant is in line with global efforts to phase out higher GWP refrigerants for air conditioners and heat pumps.

"Driven by a commitment to pioneering scientific and technological advancements, Hisense relentlessly strives to enhance the quality of life and bring boundless joy to countless families," said Hao Wang, general manager of the Supply Chain Management Department at Hisense. "Our alliance with Honeywell signifies a formidable leap towards sustainability, as we integrate cutting-edge refrigerants into our industry-leading air conditioning units, ensuring unparalleled cooling efficacy with minimal environmental impact."

The integration of Honeywell's Solstice refrigerant into Hisense units comes amidst the recent increase in legislative mandates across the country to reduce the use of high-GWP hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) in response to the growing global emphasis on addressing climate change. The partnership between Hisense and Honeywell also follows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recent announcement of a 40% quota cut in the production of HFC refrigerants as of January 1, 2024.

"The world is migrating away from refrigerants with high-global warming potential, but it is also accelerating innovation to create responsible replacements that lower carbon footprints and improve energy efficiency, all without sacrificing safety and end-product performance," said Jeff Dormo, president of Honeywell Advanced Materials. "Honeywell anticipated the need for these solutions more than a decade ago when we introduced our Solstice technology, and today we are pleased to be able to partner with manufacturers like Hisense that are leveraging our expertise to enhance their own sustainability efforts in alignment with the global energy transition."

Honeywell has invested more than $1 billion in research, development and the creation of new capacity for its Solstice technology, which currently has applications in refrigerants, blowing agents, aerosols and solvents, and is also being evaluated for expanded use in metered dose inhalers. Since its introduction in 2011, the use of Honeywell Solstice technology has helped avoid the potential release of the equivalent of more than 326 million metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere or the carbon emissions from nearly 70 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles per year.1

1 Calculations are based on actual sales of Solstice products (in lbs) from Jan 2010 through Dec 2022 and utilize the EPA GHG equivalency calculator for conversion.

