Hisense Showcases a Full-Scenario Smart Home Ecosystem at CES 2026

Designed around real-life home scenarios, Hisense's CES booth brings premium large-screen entertainment together with intelligent kitchen, air, and laundry solutions. Large-screen TVs anchor shared family moments, while AI-enabled appliances demonstrate how technology integrates seamlessly into everyday living. Also making its debut is the Humanoid Service Robot Harley. With 31 degrees of freedom, Harley delivers lifelike gestures and interactions to boost engaging and enhancing on-site experiences. Alongside this, the humanoid robot R1 (A2) and the home companion robot Beta are also on display.

As part of its long-standing engagement with global sports events, Hisense also demonstrated how its display technologies extend beyond consumer entertainment to professional applications. During CES 2026, the Hisense booth welcomed a visiting delegation led by the FIFA President, who toured the exhibition and expressed strong recognition of the Hisense Elite Collection for FIFA World Cup 2026TM, which includes RGB MiniLED TVs for clearer visualization of key match moments.

In displays, Hisense highlights RGB MiniLED evo, a true system-level evolution in large-screen TV technology, led by the debut of the 116UXS RGB MiniLED TV, the first product powered by this platform. RGB MiniLED evo introduces an industry-first Sky Blue–Cyan fourth LED into the backlight, expanding color coverage to up to 110% of BT.2020 while delivering more natural color expression and improved viewing comfort through genuine system-level evolution.

Hisense also globally debuts the Laser Projector XR10, delivering 6,000 ANSI lumens to create a professional-grade home cinema experience. Designed for immersive viewing up to 300 inches, XR10 brings enhanced brightness and rich color performance to dedicated home theater environments. Together with RGB MiniLED TVs, TriChroma Laser extends Hisense's large-screen display offering from premium living-room viewing to dedicated home cinema environments.

Building on the evolution of the VIDAA OS, Hisense announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to integrate Copilot's generative AI capabilities into its new platform, advancing next-generation TV experiences for large-screen home environments. The collaboration also extends to Xbox cloud gaming, bringing world-class game titles directly to Hisense TVs—no console required.

Beyond displays, Hisense showcases a range of smart home innovations. The X-zone Master, the world's first X-in-one heat pump washer-dryer, introduces a modular multi-drum system that allows users to configure flexible layouts while enabling more precise, fabric-specific care. Complementing this, Hisense's premium U Series is designed to deliver a fresher and softer laundry solution with ultimate filtration, ventilation, and static removal technology.

Hisense is dedicated to enhancing everyday life with a range of AI-powered home appliances. The PUREFLAT SMART SERIES refrigerator features an integrated large smart display with a built-in ConnectLife Hub, delivering a modern, connected kitchen experience by streamlining appliance interaction and smart home control. Meanwhile, the Red Dot Award winning Air Conditioner Air Master features high-precision sensing system that can adjust airflow, temperature and humidity for perfect air. Its intelligence is further demonstrated by the smart voice assistant and the automatic energy-saving mode, while its HI-NANO technology further ensures indoor comfort.

Hisense's presence at CES 2026 is further underscored by four CES Innovation Awards. Among the winners, 163 MX and the X-zone Master each received the CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award in their respective fields, recognizing Hisense's leadership across display and home appliance categories.

Through "Innovating a Brighter Life," Hisense continues to demonstrate how human-centered innovation can transform advanced technology into more comfortable, connected, and meaningful home experiences.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856216/Entrance.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856214/RGBMiniLED.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856213/X_zoneMaster.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856217/KitchenConnectLife.jpg