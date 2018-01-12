Hisense TV sales leads China market for 14 consecutive years

In the international market, Hisense TV performed even better. According to China's Customs data, Hisense TV's exports were up to 30.8% YoY by the end of November, 2017, which was way above industry average. From January to October 2017, the unit share of Hisense TV was up to 22.4% in South Africa and reached 19.6% in Australia, ranked first locally.

Against the backdrop of fierce competition in the TV market, Hisense refuses to follow the trend of competing at compromising on quality and price. Instead, Hisense insists on technology innovation and high-quality standards. Through continuous efforts in innovative and differentiated products such as 4K laser TV, U9 ULED TV and VIDAA artificial intelligence system, Hisense is gaining more and more market share. According to CMM's report, Hisense's 55-inch 4K TV has won the first in the annual TV sales list in China. Besides, Hisense has gained 4 places in the top 20 list and has become the brightest star in the honor list.

