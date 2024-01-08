HISENSE UNVEILS NEW ULED AND ULED X LINEUPS AT CES 2024, REIMAGINING HOME ENTERTAINMENT

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense , a global leader in the consumer electronics and home appliance industries, unveils its 2024 ULED and ULED X lineups, ushering in a new era of LED TV entertainment and expectations. Hisense's newest lineup pushes the boundaries of picture quality, offering even more immersive big-screen options and delivering lifelike visuals that redefine home entertainment in its commitment to setting new standards of display technology to make cutting-edge innovations accessible. This year, the brand takes this even further with the introduction of its latest ULED lineup and two new ULED X models — 98UX and 110UX, further cementing its position to deliver the most innovative technology at an exceptional value.

"Hisense's groundbreaking ULED and ULED X products have the potential to revolutionize the home entertainment landscape where stunning picture quality, mesmerizing big-screen immersion, and inspiring visuals take center stage," said David Gold, President of Hisense Americas. "Always at the forefront of innovation, Hisense empowers all consumers with solutions that anticipate their unique preferences and lifestyles, providing an unparalleled and unforgettable entertainment experience."

98UX: Redefining Picture Quality

2023 represented a seismic shift in the capabilities of Mini LED TVs with the introduction of Hisense's ULED X — the pinnacle of LED picture quality technology. Its sheer power in brightness, precision in dimming control, and audio prowess left an indelible mark, setting a new benchmark for LED TVs. This year, Hisense pushes the limits even further with two new additions to the ULED X family with the 110UX and 98UX, Mini LED TVs that once again redefines what's possible in the realm of picture quality.

98UX transcends its predecessor with remarkable enhancements making it bigger, brighter, and faster. Boasting an increased peak brightness scaling up to an impressive 5,000 nits — nearly double that of last year's model and even more depth, detail and contrast with over 10,000 local dimming zones, the 98UX brings extraordinary picture quality and realism to full display on a massive 98-inch screen. An increased native refresh rate of 144Hz accommodates not only movie enthusiasts looking for smooth motion but avid gamers as well. Additionally, 4.2.2 channel audio creates an equally immersive soundscape to match the 98UX's impressive visuals.

110UX: A New Era of Display

The 110UX introduces a new era of display precision and performance. This 110-inch behemoth is crafted for those looking for the epitome of home entertainment. Featuring over 40,000 backlight zones on its expansive 110-inch screen, the 110UX's design virtually eliminates blooming and elevates contrast through high-output Mini LED technology, reaching an unparalleled brightness of up to 10,000 nits. Notably, the 110UX Series redefines industry standards with unparalleled enhancements to contrast and dynamic range, covering 95% of the BT.2020 color palette — compared to other leading displays that achieve only 80%.

With cutting-edge color-resistant panel materials, QLED-Quantum Dot technology, and the groundbreaking Hi-View Engine X chipset driven by AI, this pinnacle of engineering introduces intelligent features like AI contrast and AI depth. Recognizing scene content and dynamically adjusting, the chip elevates clarity, immersion, and delivers captivating visual displays. With 4.2.2 channel audio and Dolby Atmos® Flex Connect capabilities, 110UX creates an equally immersive audio experience to match an outstanding picture.

Honored as a CES Innovation Award Honoree, the 110UX Series signifies Hisense's commitment to setting new benchmarks in picture quality, pioneering premium entertainment experiences, reshaping the landscape of LED TV technology for consumers seeking groundbreaking display performance.

2024 ULED Lineup: U6N, U7N, U8N Series

Hisense leads the industry in delivering premium experiences across its entire lineup, with the ULED series standing out for its commitment to pushing boundaries. Hisense set itself apart from its competitors in 2023 by integrating Mini LED technology across its entire lineup, the only brand to do so. In 2024, Hisense continues to stay ahead of industry trends with a ULED Series that features a lineup of televisions that are tailored to diverse preferences and lifestyles. With the U6, U7, and U8 Series, Hisense not only leads in performance, quality and value, but also caters to numerous ways people engage with their TVs.

QLED-Mini LED takes center stage in the 2024 ULED lineup, elevating peak brightness levels to up to an impressive 3,000 nits. With screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches, everyone has the flexibility to discover the perfect TV that seamlessly aligns with their home and viewing preferences. Home entertainment enthusiasts will enjoy thousands of content options available through Google TV™ including, 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, live TV, and more available across 10,000+ apps - and with new upgrades these displays offer exceptional brightness and contrast, painting vivid visuals that breathe life into every scene. Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode create an even more immersive viewing experience, delivering a spectrum of colors and details that rival the movie theater experience.

With features including 144Hz native refresh rates, a new Game Bar feature, low input lag/ALLM, G-Sync compatibility, Dolby Gaming, Freesync Premium Pro, Game Mode Pro, and more, gamers as well as sports fans will enjoy seamlessly synchronized and fast-pasted on-screen action. For bustling households, future-proof features such as Wi-Fi 6e and NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) ensure a hassle-free and uninterrupted viewing experience, eliminating disruptions and Wi-Fi latency from competing devices and offering high-quality live broadcast content.

The pinnacle of visual enhancement with Hisense TVs is showcased through the cutting-edge Hi-View Engine PRO chipset — featured exclusively in the U7 and U8 Series. This advanced AI chipset leverages deep learning and innovative technologies to redefine the viewing experience. With Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, Face Detection, AI HDR Enhancement, and AI Detail Enhancement, this state-of-the-art chipset precisely optimizes the display, creates lifelike skin tones, refines HDR detail, and significantly improves image detail for an unparalleled viewing journey.

100 U76N: Big Screen, Big Features

New to the ULED lineup, the 100 U76N delivers yet another new large-screen experience at an unbeatable value. U76N is the second model in the 100-inch category from Hisense following the continued surge in demand for big screen TVs. Hisense's 100-inch U8K is one of the brand's fastest-selling models to date. The 100 U76N boasts an array of features, including Hisense's renowned ULED technology, QLED-Quantum Dot technology, 4K UHD resolution, an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate for fluid motion, Filmmaker Mode, and IMAX Enhanced for big-screen realism. Wi-Fi 6e ensures uninterrupted streaming, while Google TV brings near endless content options that are easy to find, and personalized recommendations from Google let you discover new movies and shows inspired by what you watch. With premium features, and a big value to match its large-screen format Hisense's 100 U76N is the epitome of a comprehensive, feature-rich entertainment hub for the modern consumer.

Hisense's 2024 ULED and ULED X lineups will be available later this year, with U76N coming retailers later this month. Visitors to CES 2024 can view these exciting products and many more innovations from Hisense from January 9-12 in Central Hall - Booth 18217 of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). To learn more about Hisense at CES 2024, visit www.Hisense-USA.com/CES-2024 and follow #HisenseCES2024 on Facebook , YouTube , Instagram, and X .

