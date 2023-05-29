Hisense Unveils U8 and ULED X TV Products, Redefining Entertainment in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global electronics brand, proudly launched its revolutionary U8 and ULED X TV products in South Africa on 16 May 2023. The event showcased the company's commitment to bringing the latest technology to the African continent.

The launch of such advanced entertainment products marks a significant milestone for Hisense in South Africa. These televisions, with their cutting-edge technologies and captivating visuals, will redefine entertainment experiences for African households. The groundbreaking 110-inch ULED X TV, first introduced at the 2023 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in January, offers advanced optical systems, extraordinary image processing, and industry-leading display technologies. It promises to deliver an unparalleled visual experience to South African consumers. Alongside the ULED X, Hisense also displayed the new range of U8 TVs, designed to enhance the viewing experience with vibrant visuals and immersive audio.

Jerry Liu, Vice President of Hisense International, emphasised the company's continued commitment to the African market. Hisense has achieved 98% brand awareness and increased its brand equity from 125 to 236. Liu highlighted the company's dedication to green, healthy, and energy-efficient products, ensuring that Hisense remains a caring enterprise.

Hisense is actively investing in South Africa by providing professional skills training at the Atlantis Special Economic Zone based in Cape Town, creating over 1,000 direct jobs and more than 5,000 indirect jobs for local businesses and communities. This initiative empowers individuals to move out of impoverished neighborhoods and become skilled industrial workers.

The South Africa Industrial Park Project, established by Hisense in 2013, was recognised by the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation as a demonstration case of successful cooperation. Hisense has also been involved in public welfare activities, partnering with FIFA for the "Disappearing Pitch" charity event in 2022, raising awareness about global warming and providing practical help to numerous communities. Hisense continues to bring innovation, sustainability, and social responsibility together to create a brighter future for all.

