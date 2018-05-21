Hisense's 2018 Alexa-Enabled E Series 4K UHD™ Smart TV Lineup is Now Available for Purchase

"At Hisense, we are on a mission to make premium picture quality and cutting-edge voice control available to everyone," says Mark Viken, Hisense USA Vice President of Marketing. "In this age of amazing content, the TV is emerging again as the central hub of family activity, and we are proud to bring premium voice capabilities via Alexa to consumers through our accessible TV prices."

The Next Generation of Smart Home Entertainment

Featuring Local Dimming, HDR*, Motion Rate 120 and Bluetooth audio for wireless connection to Bluetooth-enabled devices, the H8E 4K UHD™ Smart TV Series features premium picture quality with detailed, colorful, crisp, and smooth images. Additionally, the Hisense H8E Series is 40 percent slimmer than its predecessor, along with more screen size options than ever before.

The Hisense H8E Series allows users to enjoy features of an Amazon Alexa device with their TV. Using the Hisense Remote Now smartphone application (available for iOS and Android) or the Hisense line of voice-enabled** remotes, users can make their TV the hub of their smart home: control TV functions with voice, connect to music services, and even order meals or call an Uber. Users tapping into other Alexa capabilities, like weather updates, will be able to see the information visually on their TV screen. Additionally, Alexa will enable users to control other smart home products like light bulbs, door locks, and other connected devices like the Hisense HiSmart™ 70 Pint Dehumidifier and Hisense HiSmart™ Portable Air Conditioner. Customers will also have access to Alexa's tens of thousands of skills.

The H8E Series is loaded with premium picture features, including local dimming for higher contrast and excellent black control, allowing viewers to see more detail within shadows. MEMC paired with backlight blinking on the 65" H8E increases Native 60Hz to motion rate 120 for smooth images in fast-action scenes. The television features auto-gamma for brightness control out of the box and an ambient light sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness to fit the environment. For those who prefer to adjust gamma to their preference, the TV offers five distinct picture options.

The H8E Series features next level audio with a 14w speaker system on the 43" class, 20w on the 50" and 55" class and a whopping 30w of sound on the 65" class TV. Hisense increases sound quality with its proprietary acoustic chamber that creates a powerful bass and rich, consistent audio. The 55" H8E features Harman/Kardon® audio.

Hisense Smart TV - Quick and Simple Access to the Best Content

Available on the H8E, the Hisense Smart TV platform offers quick and easy one-touch access to the content consumers want, including a web browser for Hisense brand 4K televisions. Prioritizing quality over quantity, the Hisense Smart TV platform pre-installs the most popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube and VUDU and offers one-touch access through its remote buttons. Cord-cutters can also access live TV through apps like TikiLive. Additionally, the platform features a customizable interface so consumers can prioritize the content that is most important to them. For further customization, hundreds of additional apps are available for download.

Hisense H8E Series – 4K Smart ULED™ TV

Amazon Alexa built-in

HDR*

Local Dimming

Motion Rate 120

MEMC (65" only)

Smart TV with Apps and Web Browser

DTS TruSurround™

harman/kardon ® Audio Tuning (55" only)

Audio Tuning (55" only) Bluetooth ® Audio

Audio 43" MSRP $379.99

50" MSRP $449.99

55" MSRP $469.99

65" MSRP $749.99

Available for purchase at www.hisensedirect.com, BestBuy and BestBuy.com. Check with retailers for current pricing.

*HDR viewing experience will vary by model, content availability and internet connection.

**Not included with purchase

Voice-controlled remotes are available for purchase at www.hisensedirect.com and through a variety of online retailers.

For more information on Hisense's complete product line, visit https://www.hisense-usa.com. All Hisense products are always available for purchase at www.Hisense-Direct.com.

About Hisense USA Corporation and Hisense Company, Ltd.

Hisense USA Corporation is a subsidiary of Hisense Company, Ltd. – a global technology leader – established in 1969 and headquartered in Qingdao, China. Hisense USA Corporation offers an innovative range of technology products that disrupt the consumer electronics industry, challenge the competition and provide significant value to consumers. Manufactured and distributed across North America, Hisense USA Corporation's product portfolio includes televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, beverage coolers and freezers.

The Company is committed to advancing the consumer technology industry across North America and has dedicated R&D centers in Atlanta, GA; San Jose, CA; and Toronto, Canada to enable localized product development and innovation.

Hisense products are available globally in over 130 countries and regions, with production facilities in China, South Africa, the Czekh Republic and Mexico, as well as sales offices across North America, Europe, Australia, Middle East, and Southeastern Asia.

Hisense is the official TV of the 2018 FIFA World Cup™ and a partner of the U.S. Soccer Federation, including Men's, Women's and Youth Soccer.

