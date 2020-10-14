Hisham Seify, M.D., PhD, FACS wins Top Plastic Surgeon West and Top Aesthetic Doctor 2020

Dr. Hisham Seify is a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon. He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) and The American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS).

Dr. Seify graduated from Cairo University with honors in 1992. He spent 13 years in post-graduate training, earning a master's degree, a PhD and board certification in plastic surgery. He finished his plastic surgery Fellowship at Emory University in 2005. He furthered his surgical training with a fellowship in oculoplastic and aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

He is currently an Associate Clinical Professor at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine in addition to being in private practice in Newport Beach CA. Newport Plastic and reconstructive surgery associates, prestige surgery center and LaBoutique Medspa were established in 2006 to offer a comprehensive practice for all plastic surgery procedures under one roof.

Dr. Seify has published a wide range of scientific articles, book and medical textbooks chapters on the subject of plastic surgery. He has lectured and presented scientific papers nationally and overseas. Since 2008, he has been a visiting professor and guest speakers to hospitals overseas to perform surgeries on both civilians and veterans.

He is the Winner of the 2007 prestigious Sherrell Aston Award from the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic surgeons (ASAPS). He is the winner of the 2013-2019 Orange county Physicians of excellence award as well as being the winner of the 2012- 2019 US News Top Doctors In America award by Castle Connelly and US News.



