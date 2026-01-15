HISPANIC AUDIO LEADERS SBS, PRISA and CARACOL RADIO ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP TO EXPAND U.S. MEDIA FOOTPRINT

ALLIANCE WILL TARGET GROWING $4 TRILLION U.S. HISPANIC MARKET

Debut of Major Market FM Formats and Live/On Demand Streaming on LaMusica App

MIAMI and MADRID and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish Broadcasting System ("SBS"), the leading Latino radio owner/operator in the U.S., Prisa Media ("PRISA"), the world's largest Hispanic Audio/Digital enterprise and Caracol Radio ("CARACOL"), Prisa's flagship radio network in Colombia, announced today that they have joined forces to launch, operate, distribute and monetize a slate of new audio stations and live and on-demand streaming content and networks, including an award-winning roster of syndicated talent, targeting the growing $4 Trillion U.S. Hispanic market.

The Partnership officially launched its U.S. operations yesterday with the on-air debut of Caracol Radio America, serving the Hispanic listeners of South Florida on WRAZ 106.3 FM and full digital Live/On Demand streaming on the LaMusica mobile app and affiliated online platforms.

Caracol Radio America will feature a LIVE 24/7 on air/stream of the best in news, sports and music, including award-winning personalities and celebrities from around the Spanish- speaking world.

Statement of SBS Chairman Raúl Alarcón

"In order to succeed in today's world of competitive media, a winning alliance requires the participation of partners with the expertise to efficiently showcase an unending flow of "unskippable" content that will captivate audiences and marketers alike. This consortium fills that requirement – and SBS enthusiastically looks forward to joining forces with PRISA, a global powerhouse in audio, and CARACOL, Colombia's premier radio network, in forging a bold and transformative media platform in the United States – and beyond," stated Mr. Alarcón.

Statement of Vice Chairwoman of PRISA/CEO of Prisa Media Pilar Gil

"PRISA and SBS share a historical radio legacy as well as an unwavering commitment to the future of audio/digital entertainment for an audience of over 600 million people that make Spanish the second-most-spoken language on Earth," commented Ms. Gil.

"The partners are thus uniquely positioned to capitalize on this unprecedented growth opportunity – which can only increase over time in lockstep with the proliferation of Hispanic audiences throughout America and, indeed, the world," she added.

Statement of PRISA Media America CEO Felipe Cabrales

"This compelling partnership pairs PRISA's global Spanish-language leadership with SBS's preeminence in U.S. Hispanic audio. Together, our companies will accelerate content innovation, deepen advertiser solutions, and expand the digital distribution of the world's most dynamic Spanish-language content," commented Mr. Cabrales.

While the Partnership's initial target is the U.S. Hispanic consumer, the parties recognize a first-mover opportunity to create a global Spanish-language digital runway, connecting diverse content centers across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Latin America and Iberia: the first truly live, multigeneric Spanish-language content destination.

About SBS

SBS is a leading multimedia company serving the over 60 million people that comprise the $4 Trillion U.S. Hispanic market, the world's fifth-largest economy, with top radio brands and mass appeal personalities in the largest U.S. metro areas including Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco/San Jose, Orlando, Tampa and Puerto Rico including La Mega in New York City, the most-listened-to-and-streamed Spanish audio station in the world; the 300-affiliate AIRE Radio Networks; the Mega TV Network; the LaMusica digital ecosystem, including the LaMusica and HitzMaker mobile apps and the CTV platform LaMusica TV, as well as its live events and promotional arm, SBS Entertainment.

About PRISA

PRISA is the world's leading Spanish-language entity for the creation and distribution of education, news, and entertainment content. With operations in 22 countries, PRISA reaches an international audience of millions through such global brands as Cadena SER, El País, Los 40, W Radio as well as the largest Spanish sports newspaper AS, in addition to its educational publishing subsidiary, Santillana. PRISA's presence in Iberia, Latin America and among the growing Hispanic community in the United States allows access to a global market of over 900 million Spanish and Portuguese speakers.

About CARACOL

Caracol Radio, a PRISA company, is Colombia's leading audio network with nationwide coverage of over 50 million people and a content portfolio spanning news, sports, lifestyle and music entertainment. Caracol's popular brands and personalities include the iconic veteran news anchor and commentator Julio Sanchez Cristo, whose daily morning newscast is heard by millions around the globe.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated launches, market opportunities, and expected benefits of the partnership. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither SBS, PRISA nor CARACOL undertakes any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

