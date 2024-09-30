Hispanic Business Leader Javier Loya Endorses President Trump at Bienvenido Empresarios Luncheon

Javier Loya joins fellow Hispanic leaders in voicing support for President Trump during a special event hosted by Bienvenido Empresarios

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 26, 2024, two of the most influential Hispanic business leaders in America — Javier Loya, Chairman and Co-CEO of OTC Global Holdings, and Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods — united to formally endorse President Donald J. Trump. This event, hosted by Bienvenido's Empresarios Coalition, highlighted the continued importance of economic opportunity and leadership within the Hispanic community.

Javier Loya, a trailblazer in the energy sector and the first Hispanic owner in the NFL, was joined by Bob Unanue, leader of the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the U.S., in a pivotal moment for Hispanic business voices. Together with Abraham Enriquez, founder of Bienvenido and an official surrogate for the Trump campaign, the event was focused on why President Trump's policies continue to resonate with Hispanic entrepreneurs and inspire nationwide support.

"As a Mexican-American who has lived the American Dream," Loya said, "I feel a personal connection to President Trump's unwavering dedication to safeguarding that dream by creating opportunities and empowering the Hispanic community."

Bienvenido Empresarios is a coalition of Hispanic businessmen dedicated to safeguarding the American Dream and restoring economic relief and prosperity for Hispanic entrepreneurs. They believe Trump's economic policies and vision for a stronger middle class uplift the Hispanic community, empower Hispanic business owners, and help bring the American Dream back within reach. This event offered a unique perspective from Hispanic business leaders who are reshaping the narrative around Latino support for President Trump.

About Bienvenido Empresarios

Bienvenido Empresarios is a coalition of top executives and business leaders committed to fostering entrepreneurship and free enterprise principles in the Hispanic community. The initiative seeks to inspire and educate young Hispanic leaders by promoting positive bilateral relations between the U.S. and Mexico, and providing mentorship opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.

About Javier Loya

Javier Loya is the Chairman and Co-CEO of OTC Global Holdings, the world's largest independent interdealer brokerage. He made history in 2002 by becoming the first Hispanic owner in the NFL with his minority stake in the Houston Texans. Loya's accomplishments have earned him numerous accolades, including "Entrepreneur of the Year" from the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the prestigious Ernst & Young "Entrepreneur of the Year" award. He is also actively involved in the Houston community, serving on various charitable boards and the NFL's diversity committee.

