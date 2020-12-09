Hispanic Business Leader Patty Arvielo Invests in Encantos

Using character-led, story-based play, Encantos uses digital and physical play to build learning skills (such as creativity, communication, collaboration, culture, and critical thinking), literacy skills (such as civics, environmental, financial, health and wellness, and STEAM) and life skills (such as adaptability, entrepreneurship, leadership, responsibility, and social intelligence).

Encantos is truly a 21st century company. Encantos' offerings focus on bilingual education and the company is a "proud Latinx-led and women-owned public benefit corporation that puts diversity, equality, and inclusion at the heart of everything it creates."

That is one of many reasons Arvielo chose to invest in the company.

"I'm a proud Latina and the future is a multicultural one," Arvielo said. "That's why companies like Encantos are so important. They provide the type of education that today's children need now to prepare them for tomorrow. I'm thrilled to invest in Encantos and help them continue their mission of shaping the future."

Arvielo is not only a member of the Hispanic community, she has also long been an ardent fighter for Hispanic causes.

Arvielo lends her expertise and influence on Hispanic homeownership and economic issues to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee, the Mortgage Bankers Association's Affordable Homeownership Advisory Council, and the Latino Donor Collaborative Board.

Arvielo also serves on the National Park Foundation Board of Directors, where she has been instrumental in the creation and development of the LatinX Project to symbolize the Hispanic culture in America throughout our parks.

About Patty Arvielo

Patty Arvielo is the Co-Founder and President of New American Funding. Arvielo is a noted mentor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. She is a popular keynote speaker for mortgage events and lobbies for the industry and homeowners alike. Ernst & Young recognized her as 2016 EY Entrepreneur of The Year® Orange County. To learn more about Patty, visit PattyArvielo.com today.

SOURCE Patty Arvielo