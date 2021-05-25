Hispanic Business Leaders Receive Awards for Outstanding Accomplishments in 2020

PHOENIX, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year full of challenges, a select group of Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs had to wait a few extra months for a well-deserved celebration and some formal recognition for their contributions to the community in 2020. Unfortunately, social distancing and restrictions at public event venues put the brakes on many annual awards shows produced by active networking organizations. However, those obstacles could not diminish the significance of the many accomplishments and goals that they achieved.

Creando Alianzas Martha Llamas and Sofia Mariscales

One such organization is Creando Alianzas, a dynamic network of Hispanic women in business, which hosted its yearly gala on May 18th. "Every year, we recognize those women entrepreneurs who distinguish themselves within our national platform in a variety of categories," says Sofia Mariscales, founder of Creando Alianzas. "This year, we were proud to present Martha Llamas with our highest award for outstanding leadership. Her ability to continue innovating while running a successful business and offering unwavering compassion and commitment to helping the Hispanic community was truly outstanding," Mariscales continues. "With her contributions, and the growing enthusiasm for what our team is producing, we have expanded our facilities and now have offices in Arizona, Colorado, and Puerto Rico. We are so excited for what the future holds for all Hispanic business owners, especially women."

Martha Llamas, a multi-award-winning recipient and owner of a large commercial cleaning company in Arizona shares her experience. "We put so much effort into driving new business and inspire people to create their own success stories in 2020," says Martha Llamas. "We had to pivot and add new training and services to meet the demands of our clients who were affected by the pandemic. We also decided to assemble a great team led by award-winning Creative Director, Ron Gerson . We've launched a creative video production company to develop and publish content for advertising and education. We are now leveraged to inform people about who we are and what we are doing."

The Association of Latin American Entrepreneurs in Arizona also held its annual event at the end of April. It offers continuing education in leadership and business development for its members. The awards for Premios Nosotros were distributed to The 40 most outstanding entrepreneurs and Hispanic leaders of the year.

"I was thrilled to participate in this event as well," says Llamas. "We were asked to list our contributions in 2020, so we put together a short video showing our community involvement. In the end, we realized that we didn't slow down at all; we sped up!"

Llamas continued, "The recognition and presentations are all great, but the true joy is in seeing members of our community gather together to overcome their struggles in what proved to be such an unprecedented and unpredictable year. Now more than ever, we are leveraged for success!"

Martha Llamas currently employs over 60 people in the Phoenix Metro Area. Her remarkable life story has been featured on international television shows, newspapers and magazines, radio shows, and podcasts. It is truly inspiring and a great example of what hard work, determination, and strength of character can accomplish, even in the wake of seemingly impossible odds.

