Hispanic Business Roundtable Institute Endorses Candidates for 2018 Election Cycle

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The President of the Hispanic Business Roundtable Institute (HBRI), Hector Barreto today announced the organization's endorsement of Congressional and Senatorial candidates for the 2018 election cycle.

"The candidates who have earned the support of HBRI share a vision of America where every Hispanic entrepreneur with the desire to start and grow a business has the right environment to do so," said Barreto, who is the former head of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

"Each of these candidates understands that less is more when it comes to encouraging entrepreneurship, which is part of the DNA of the Hispanic community," Barreto added. "They are all proven allies of small business, and have shown they understand how lower taxes and fewer regulations encourages the creation and growth of independently held businesses, which are critical to American job creation and economic vitality."

The Hispanic Business Roundtable Institute is proud to endorse the following Congressional and Senatorial candidates for the 2016 election cycle:

U.S. Senate Candidates:

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Mike Braun (R-IN)

Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Josh Hawley (R-MO)

Dean Heller (R-NV)

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ)

Matt Rosendale (R-MT)

Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL)

U.S. House Candidates:

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA District 29)

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA District 10)

Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA District 46)

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX District 28)

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL District 26)

Rep. Jeff Denham (R- CA District 10)

Jim Hagedorn (R-MN District 1)

Diane Harkey (R-CA District 49)

Rep. French Hill (R-AR District 2)

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX District 23)

Young Kim (R-CA District 39)

Rep. Stephen Knight (R- CA District 25)

Lea Márquez Peterson (R-AZ District 2)

Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL District 6)

Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL District 27)

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX District 32)

Pete Stauber (R-MN District 8)

Danny Tarkanian (R-NV District 3)

Rep. David G. Valadeo (R-CA District 21)

Rep. Mimi Walters (R- CA District 45)

ABOUT HBRI- Founded in 2013, The Hispanic Business Roundtable Institute is a 501(c)4 non-partisan, non-profit grassroots organization seeking to advance the principles and values of economic independence and stability for all Americans. HBRTI conducts nationally and regionally based programs and studies that result in measurable social, economic and educational opportunities. Visit hbrius.com/.

