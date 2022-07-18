HISPANIC COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK & THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY JOIN FORCES TO RAISE AWARENESS ABOUT THE IMPORTANCE OF REGULAR CANCER SCREENING AMONG SPANISH-SPEAKING COMMUNITIES.

The campaign's theme is "Cancer screening saves lives " and will consist of video and digital assets with timely, relevant, and culturally appropriate information and resources which highlight the benefits of cancer screening while also addressing cultural, language and other barriers in order to promote cancer screening as an important part of annual health check-ups.

One of the newest features of this year's campaign is the development of an interactive online quiz that will allow Latinos to receive, in a minute or less, recommendations of cancer screening tests based on their age and family history, as well as links to detailed information. Additionally, quiz users will receive a link to the ground-breaking video "The Conversation'' which addresses the dynamics of healthcare within multigenerational Latinx families.

"As a woman, I am particularly proud that HCN is working hand in hand with ACS to launch and develop this meaningful health campaign, and all of its new features like the quiz, the video and other digital elements. These will serve as important tools that deliver easy to understand, lifesaving and actionable information and resources to our Hispanic audiences," said Alison Rodden, Chief Executive Officer of HCN.

Beginning the week of July 18, 2022, HCN will activate its owned La Red Hispana digital and social media platforms with these digital tools to encourage target Hispanic audiences to learn more about cancer screenings via the ACS in-language and in-culture call to action ( cancer.org/revisate-ya ), and encourage cancer screening practices by providing access to ACS' resources and materials.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org .

About Hispanic Communications Network & La Red Hispana

HCN is a culture- and data-driven full service marketing, communications, advertising and PR agency focused on social impact and behavior change. We work exclusively with government, nonprofit, philanthropy, academia and CSR partners and clients to achieve one mission: to improve quality of life for multicultural communities. In addition to agency services, HCN also uniquely serves as the largest producer and syndicator of non-commercial programming and multimedia content in the US for Latinos, by Latinos. Our La Red Hispana multimedia, stakeholder and healthcare provider/community health worker networks provide clients built-in platforms and owned channels that reach a measured audience of 7 million weekly in urban, mid-sized and rural markets throughout the mainland US and Puerto Rico. HCN is proud to be a small business with more than 80% of our cultural communications experts identifying as multicultural. We have production studios and office locations in Miami, Washington DC, Atlanta, El Paso, Santa Fe and Los Angeles.

