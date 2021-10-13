Hispanic Community Leader Martha Llamas Receives NSRC Champion of Freedom Award

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Her success story is a shining example of what many view as the "American Dream." Award-winning small business owner, and Latino community leader, Martha Llamas found herself surprised and thrilled upon receiving a call from the NRSC . She was informed that she had been chosen as the next recipient of the distinctive "Champion of Freedom Award," presented by the National Republican Senate Committee.

Link to post on official website :

https://marthallamas.com/champion-of-freedom-award/

Martha Llamas ORIGENES MAJ Productions

"The award is presented to conservative leaders who have worked tirelessly to create jobs and protect the values that make our country great," said American politician and businessman Richard Lynn Scott . Scott served as the 45th governor of Florida and made the presentation in September. He continued, "Martha has an incredible impact in the Phoenix community advocating for domestic abuse survivors and Hispanic business owners." He also remarked that it was an honor to present her with the Champion for Freedom award, knowing that she will continue positively impacting her community and our country.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Llamas. "There is still so much work to be done, but I am fully committed to doing what I can to help make things better for our community and the future."

Her latest effort in promoting Latino heritage and culture involves a partnership with several Hispanic business owners who formed the company ORIGENES MAJ Productions. Their focus is on creating colorful, immersive dinner shows featuring the traditional songs, dances, and costumes of Mexico.

Link to ORIGENES website :

https://origenesusa.com/

We've already done our first two shows , and the response has been beautifully emotional and inspiring," says Llamas. "We are helping to create work for our local artists and performers, and they are putting their hearts and talent into sharing what we love about our music and history." She continued, "There's always a moment from the audience when we feel a welling up of nostalgia and pride. We see the tears and the smiles and can feel the emotion. That tells us we are making a positive impact."

Link to ORIGENES Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/OrigenesUSA

"We invite those who wish to learn more about who we are and connect with Latino audiences in the Phoenix Metro area to become involved with our efforts," said Llamas. "We are touching the lives of more and more people in a powerful way and deepening bonds with the community," said Llamas. "We are making sure that our traditions are shared, and our voices are being heard."

Martha Llamas was born and raised in Mexico and immigrated to the United States. After escaping life-threatening domestic abuse while living in South Phoenix, she began working as a janitor for a small cleaning company. Within a few years, she rose through the ranks and purchased a cleaning franchise that has since grown into an award-winning company with over 70 employees. Martha is known throughout Arizona for advocating for survivors of domestic abuse, encouraging Latina entrepreneurs, and supporting Hispanic businesses.

Contact: Martha Llamas

Company Name: M&R Inc

Phone: 480-955-9574

E-mail: [email protected]

Website URL: MarthaLlamas.com

SOURCE Martha Llamas