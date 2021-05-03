Hispanic Construction Tradeshow Announces Mustang Cat as Official Sponsor for 2021 Expo Contratista

HOUSTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo Contratista, the pioneer in organizing Hispanic-focused construction expos, proudly announced today that Mustang Cat will be the official Title Sponsor for their 2021 Expo Contratista, which will be held October 2 and 3 in Houston's Humble Civic Center +Arena. Founded in 2018, Expo Contratista seeks to specifically promote Hispanic contractors and trade organizations through their convention-style expos held in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. Historically, the turnout to these events has been around between 5,000-7,000 visitors, but over 10,000 attendees are expected for the 2021 Expo, the largest ever. This event promotes Hispanic small businesses and enables them to showcase their services, network with others in the industry, display product offerings, and interact with thousands of potential customers. Past participating businesses include LOWES, AT&T, and Surfkoat just to name a few.

Mustang Cat's support as the official Title Sponsor of Houston Expo Contratista 2021 furthers the company's commitment to promote, support, and connect with the Hispanic construction industry in South Texas. For almost 70 years, the company has offered heavy machinery products and services to the construction industry. "We are so pleased to have Mustang Cat as a Title Sponsor. The partnership truly speaks to Mustang Cats' core value of being fully committed to their customers, many of which are Hispanic-owned small businesses located right here in Houston," said Sergio Terreros, founder and lead organizer for Expo Contratista. At Expo Contratista 2021, Mustang Cat will be showcasing the new line of Cat® compact equipment which features cutting-edge technology.

In the state of Texas, the Hispanic demographic makes up a huge percentage of the construction field, in fact, there are more Hispanic contractors than any other demographic. Expo Contratista conducted a survey at a recent expo that found that 63% of respondents were actually business owners. The company expects that these trends will continue to rise and anticipates the number of attendees to continue to grow at an exponential rate, offering a tremendous amount of value for sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees alike.

Mustang Cat has been the authorized Caterpillar® dealer for Southeast Texas for 69 years. The company provides heavy machinery, power systems, product support and rental services to customers in the industrial equipment industry. With its headquarters in Houston, Mustang Cat has branch locations providing sales, rental and service of the full Cat line of machines and engines to customers in 35 counties in the surrounding region. The company also sells Cat used engines and equipment worldwide. For more information, visit www.mustangcat.com.

Expo Contratista was founded in 2018 by Sergio Terreros. The company organizes Hispanic-focused construction expos, promoting small businesses and introducing participants to thousands of potential customers and partners. Expo Contratista is currently active in Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio, with plans to expand further in the coming years. Information about Expo Contratista at www.expocontratista.com.

