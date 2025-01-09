Hispanic Federation and HabitNu Partner to Combat Rising Rates of Type 2 Diabetes in Hispanic Communities

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hispanic Federation, a national nonprofit dedicated to empowering Latino communities, is partnering with HabitNu to bring the CDC-recognized Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) to communities affected by the growing prevalence of type 2 diabetes. Hispanic Federation will initially launch HabitNu's evidence-based diabetes prevention platform at three locations (i.e.: 1. Latin American Association, Inc., Atlanta, GA, 2. AVANCE Dallas, Inc., Dallas, TX, and 3. University of Houston - BOUNCE Healthy Lifestyle Programs, Houston, TX), where trained lifestyle coaches are delivering tailored, culturally responsive services to eligible individuals.

This initiative is funded through Component C of the CDC's RFA-DP-23-0020 grant to expand and sustain the National Diabetes Prevention Program (National DPP). Awarded to HabitNu in 2023, this five-year grant aims to build multisectoral partnerships among DPP delivery partners, referral sources, Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) service providers, and payers to address systemic barriers to care and improve health outcomes for communities disproportionately affected by diabetes and other chronic conditions. The Hispanic Federation is an ideal partner for this initiative, perfectly aligned with its goals to engage organizations that serve underserved populations.

With a vast network of over 750 member and partner organizations supporting Hispanic families and known for its impactful work in health, education, immigration, civic engagement, economic development, and climate justice, the Hispanic Federation is well-positioned to bring this transformative program to Latino communities. This collaboration enhances the Hispanic Federation's delivery of the Diabetes Prevention Program to those most in need, by utilizing HabitNu's innovative technology platform that fosters long-term health improvements through personalized activity tracking, flexible virtual and in-person delivery options, and culturally relevant, multilingual support along with addressing the SDOH needs.

"Hispanic Federation's mission to empower Latino communities aligns perfectly with HabitNu's goal to make preventive care accessible to everyone, especially those in underserved areas," said Sindhu Rajan, CEO of HabitNu. "By equipping the Hispanic Federation's dedicated coaches with our platform and participants with our digital tools, we can make a significant, lasting impact on the health of Hispanic communities."

Bethsy Morales-Reid Vice President for Program Strategy and Impact at the Hispanic Federation, added, "Tackling type 2 diabetes is essential to our mission of advancing health and opportunity for all Latinos. With HabitNu's innovative CDC-recognized health and wellness solutions, we are bringing much-needed diabetes prevention resources to our communities, providing culturally responsive outreach, and empowering them to lead healthier lives. We look forward to the transformative impact this partnership will bring."

HabitNu is a leader in preventive health, offering scalable, evidence-based programs to prevent and manage chronic conditions like prediabetes and diabetes. Recognized by the CDC, HabitNu's Diabetes Prevention Programs, available online, through distance learning, and in person, promote improved health across diverse populations. As a CDC-recognized Umbrella Hub for Medicare and Medicaid, HabitNu connects hospital systems, employers, payers, and community organizations nationwide to improve health outcomes.

Hispanic Federation is a national nonprofit committed to empowering Latino communities across the United States. Through initiatives in health, education, immigration, civic engagement, economic empowerment, and climate justice, the Hispanic Federation supports over 650 member organizations working to advance Hispanic families and strengthen Latino-led institutions across the country.

