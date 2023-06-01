Hispanic Federation to Host Health and Wellness Fair New York ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 3, 2023, Hispanic Federation, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Healthy Americas Foundation will host a free health and wellness fair for all. ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, celebrating its 17th year, is the nation's premier annual Hispanic family physical activity and healthy lifestyle event for people of all ages and all sizes. The 2023 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"The COVID-19 pandemic amplified the health disparities Latinos have had to contend with for decades. To make matters worse, our community still faces barriers to life-saving healthcare coverage and resources across the country. This is why our Get Up! Get Moving! event is so important. We're providing free, culturally competent healthcare resources in our community that protect and advance the well-being of everyone. I thank our partners for being a part of this important event and encourage all Neoyorquinos to attend and spread the word," said Hispanic Federation President and CEO Frankie Miranda.

Families will enjoy a day of fun including live music, physical activities for people of all ages, sizes, and abilities; dance competition and free produce giveaways; free health screenings; COVID-19 tests, vaccines and boosters; and, referrals to community health services.

In addition, families can learn how to join the All of Us Research Program, a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health. The event in New York marks the recent 5th anniversary of the launch of the All of Us Research Program. At this special ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, event you can speak one-to-one with All of Us Research Program partners coming together from throughout New York and become one of the more than 600,000 people who have joined All of Us to date.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide continued support of the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and, member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in New York City," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation.

All are invited to attend the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® health and wellness fair

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 11am to 4:30pm Location: Carnaval de Boulevard; St. Nicholas Ave. between 185th and 186th Streets;

New York, NY 10033 Cost: Free!

"We are honored that with our partners and the many volunteers joining us this year that we are able to bring family friendly activities, offer access to health screenings, and provide the best information on good health and well-being," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

For the nationwide 2023 ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® schedule please visit, https://www.healthyamericas.org/calendar-get-up-get-moving or call 1-866-783-2645.

SOURCE National Alliance for Hispanic Health