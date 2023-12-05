Hispanic Federation to Host Health and Wellness Fair Orlando ¡Vive Tu Vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, December 9th , 2023, Hispanic Federation, National Alliance for Hispanic Health, and Healthy Americas Foundation will host a health and wellness fair for all. ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, celebrating its 17th year, is the nation's premier annual Hispanic family physical activity and healthy lifestyle event for people of all ages and all sizes. The 2023 event series is sponsored nationally by the Siemens Foundation.

"Latinos have faced several barriers to accessing quality healthcare for decades and it's one of the main reasons why we have a 50% greater chance of developing a preventable disease like Type 2 diabetes. It's why the Get Up! Get Moving!® health and wellness fair is so important. In the absence of reliable healthcare, Latinos need to become empowered with the latest information and steps they can take to become healthier. I would also like to thank, the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, for leading this important event, and I encourage everyone to get active, get healthier and spread the word," said Laudi Campo, Florida State Director.

In addition, families can learn how to join the All of Us Research Program, a historic effort to gather data from one million or more people living in the US to accelerate research and improve health. At this special ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, event you can speak one-to-one with All of Us Research Program partners coming together from throughout Orlando and become one of the more than 600,000 people who have joined All of Us to date.

"Reducing health disparities requires a multi-faceted approach, including continuous preventative care and early detection. We're honored to provide continued support of the local health fair participants as part of this effort," said Dave Pacitti, President, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.; Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers; and, member of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. "We're committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary healthcare, diagnostic screening, workforce training for the healthcare sector, and capital loan support for community clinics, and thrilled to support ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® in the City of Orlando," concluded David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation.

"We are honored that with our partners and the many volunteers joining us this year that we are able to bring family friendly activities, offer access to health screenings, and provide the best information on good health and well-being," said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation's leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

All are invited to attend the ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!® health and wellness fair

Date: Saturday, December 9th, 2023 Time: 10am to 2pm Location: Engelwood Neighborhood Center; 6123 La Costa Drive; Orlando, FL 32807 Cost: Free!

