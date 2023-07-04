Hispanic Foods Market size is set to grow by USD 518.91 million from 2021 to 2026|Changing lifestyles and rise in demand for healthy, convenient food to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hispanic foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 518.91 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%. The growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 55%. The increasing popularity of Hispanic cuisine among millennial consumers, who prefer cooking at home, is driving growth in the region. Several market players are coming up with burrito kits that can be prepared at home in very little time to attract home-cooking customers. People are seeking convenient and easy-to-prepare meals due to their hectic lifestyles. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, the well-organized food industry, and high vendor penetration is also driving the growth of the market in the region. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hispanic Foods Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Hispanic Foods Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Type (tortillas, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Hispanic foods market share growth in the tortillas segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing per capita consumption in developed North American and European countries is the primary growth driver for the tortillas market. Flavored tortilla sales have grown due to changing taste preferences. Global manufacturers have produced new items in response to regional differences in taste preferences. To offer ideal tortilla characteristics, functional ingredients, and additives such as enzymes are added to the tortilla mix. Customers like ready-to-eat foods, such as pre-cooked tortillas since they save time and effort while providing consistent flavor.

Hispanic Foods Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The changing lifestyles and rise in demand for healthy, convenient food are the key factors driving the market growth.

rapid urbanization and the high participation of women in the workforce have increased the demand for convenience and easy-to-prepare food products.

Furthermore, the major factors driving the growth are evolving lifestyles, changing food preferences, rapid urbanization, and rising nuclear families.

The rising consumer purchasing power in European countries and South America is also driving growth.

is also driving growth. The increasing consumer awareness about the various health benefits of hispanic foods.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rising demand for gluten-free tortillas is a significant trend in the market.

There are several types of grains in the market in which gluten is present.

Consumers are increasingly looking for gluten-free tortillas because of the various health benefits.

The consumption of gluten causes inflammation of the gut in almost 80% of consumers and leads to hypothyroidism and type 1 diabetes.

Furthermore, the demand for gluten-free products is increasing due to which manufacturers are including these products in their portfolios.

Hence, the rising demand for gluten-free tortillas is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The stringent regulations in different countries around the world are hampering the market growth.

To assess the quality of manufacturers' products and processes the IFS Food Standard is implemented.

This stringent regulation is formulated to help end-users in maximizing transparency, reduce costs, and optimize resources.

Complying with these food and safety regulations is a serious challenge for vendors.

The vendors need to be aware of the regulations in different countries if he is selling their product outside the local country.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this Hispanic Foods Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hispanic foods market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the hispanic foods market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hispanic foods market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hispanic foods market vendors

Related Reports:

The food preservatives market size is projected to increase by USD 568.28 billion and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.52% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (synthetic and natural), type (anti-microbial, antioxidant, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for processed food is a key factor driving the food preservatives market growth during the forecast period.

The food stabilizers market size is projected to increase by USD 737.88 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by usage (texture, stability, moisture retention, and others), application (dairy and dairy products, bakery, confectionery, sauces and dressings and others, and beverages), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The functional properties of food stabilizers are a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Hispanic Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 518.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Delicioso UK Ltd., El Cielo, El Patron, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Hormel Foods Corp., Juanitas Foods, La Casa de Jack Ltd., Mercadagro International Corp., MexGrocer.com LLC, MTY Food Group Inc, Ole Mexican Foods Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., Siete Family Foods, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Spanish Deli Pty Ltd., and YUM Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

