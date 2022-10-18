Hispanic Foods Market Size to Grow by USD 518.91 Mn, Driven by Changing Lifestyles And Rise In Demand For Healthy, Convenient Food - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hispanic foods market size is poised to grow by USD 518.91 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The changing lifestyles and rise in demand for healthy, convenient food, new product launches, and expansion in the retail landscape will offer immense growth opportunities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hispanic Foods Market 2022-2026

However, stringent regulations and guidelines, product recalls, and fluctuations in food commodity prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Hispanic Foods Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Hispanic Foods Market is segmented as below:

Type

Tortillas



Tacos



Burritos



Enchiladas



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

To get insights on the segment analysis, Download the Sample Report

Hispanic Foods Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our hispanic foods market report covers the following areas:

Hispanic Foods Market size

Hispanic Foods Market trends

Hispanic Foods Market industry analysis

This study identifies changing lifestyles and rise in demand for healthy, convenient food as one of the prime reasons driving the hispanic foods market growth during the next few years.

Hispanic Foods Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hispanic Foods Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hispanic Foods Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

B&G Foods, Inc.

Campbell Soup Co.

Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Delicioso UK Ltd.

El Cielo

El Patron

Food Concepts International

Gruma SAB de CV

Hormel Foods Corp.

Juanitas Foods

La Casa de Jack Ltd.

Mercadagro International Corp.

MexGrocer.com LLC

MTY Food Group Inc

Ole Mexican Foods Inc.

Pappas Restaurants Inc.

Siete Family Foods

Sigma Alimentos SA de CV

Spanish Deli Pty Ltd.

YUM Brands Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Hispanic Foods Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist hispanic foods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hispanic foods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hispanic foods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hispanic foods market vendors

Related Reports:

Global Processed Fruits Market 2022-2026: The global processed fruits market is segmented by product (fresh cut, canned fruits, and frozen fruits) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The fresh-cut segment will have the largest share of the market. By geography, APAC will emerge as the dominant market. View the Snapshot of the Report.

Reduced Fat Packaged Food Market 2022-2026: The global reduced fat packaged food market is segmented by product (bakery, dairy, cereals, meat products, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The bakery segment will have the largest share of the market. By geography, APAC will emerge as the dominant market. View the Snapshot of the Report.

Hispanic Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 518.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV, Delicioso UK Ltd., El Cielo, El Patron, Food Concepts International, Gruma SAB de CV, Hormel Foods Corp., Juanitas Foods, La Casa de Jack Ltd., Mercadagro International Corp., MexGrocer.com LLC, MTY Food Group Inc, Ole Mexican Foods Inc., Pappas Restaurants Inc., Siete Family Foods, Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, Spanish Deli Pty Ltd., and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Tortillas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Tortillas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Tortillas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Tortillas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Tortillas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Tacos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Tacos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Tacos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Tacos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tacos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Burritos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Burritos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Burritos - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Burritos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Burritos - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Enchiladas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Enchiladas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Enchiladas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Enchiladas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Enchiladas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 B and G Foods Inc.

and G Foods Inc. Exhibit 101: B and G Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: B and G Foods Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: B and G Foods Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Campbell Soup Co.

Exhibit 104: Campbell Soup Co. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Campbell Soup Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Campbell Soup Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Campbell Soup Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Exhibit 108: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Overview



Exhibit 109: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Key news



Exhibit 111: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV - Segment focus

10.6 El Patron

Exhibit 113: El Patron - Overview



Exhibit 114: El Patron - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: El Patron - Key offerings

10.7 Food Concepts International

Exhibit 116: Food Concepts International - Overview



Exhibit 117: Food Concepts International - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Food Concepts International - Key offerings

10.8 Hormel Foods Corp.

Exhibit 119: Hormel Foods Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Hormel Foods Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Hormel Foods Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Hormel Foods Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 MTY Food Group Inc

Exhibit 124: MTY Food Group Inc - Overview



Exhibit 125: MTY Food Group Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: MTY Food Group Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: MTY Food Group Inc - Segment focus

10.10 Pappas Restaurants Inc.

Exhibit 128: Pappas Restaurants Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Pappas Restaurants Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Pappas Restaurants Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Siete Family Foods

Exhibit 131: Siete Family Foods - Overview



Exhibit 132: Siete Family Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Siete Family Foods - Key offerings

10.12 YUM Brands Inc.

Exhibit 134: YUM Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: YUM Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: YUM Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: YUM Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: YUM Brands Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio