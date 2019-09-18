Hispanic Heritage Month Campaign Celebrates Hispanics in Healthcare

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Hispanic Living (HHL) today launched a campaign to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing the wide range of career opportunities in human health and pet health.

Hispanics are 18.3 percent of the total U.S. population, yet in 2018 made up only 13.6 percent of those employed in healthcare and social assistance, and just 8.7 percent of those employed in life, physical and social science occupations.

HHL partners with employers to close those talent gaps by connecting with its audience through storytelling that inspires students and professionals to play a more influential role in healthcare by seeking careers in clinical and non-clinical roles in the industry.

As a committed partner, Banfield Pet Hospital is encouraging Hispanic employees and inclusion advocates to share their personal career stories through the HHL Career Center Mentors program.

Read about:

Alejandra, as she leads her Puerto Rican colleagues during Hurricane Maria

Joana, a soon-to-be veterinary technician who also knows American Sign Language

And many others, as they share their winding and rewarding career paths

"As a Latina working in the veterinary profession, I'm proud to work for a company that understands the importance of sharing the unique stories of Hispanic veterinary professionals," said Sindy Vasquez, senior manager of talent acquisition, Banfield Pet Hospital. "We're excited to partner with HHL to highlight the value a career in veterinary medicine can bring." Banfield Pet Hospital is the largest general veterinary practice in the United States.

HHL is also drawing attention to a new resource from Sodexo, a worldwide leader in food and facilities management. Sodexo released a new white paper offering healthcare administrators a 5-part action plan for advancing Hispanic leadership within the organization, based on literature review, primary research, surveys, and in-depth interviews. Scroll to the bottom of this page to access the paper: "Healthcare Administrators: The 2043 Imperative. Advocating for Hispanic Leadership in Healthcare and Cultural Competence."

"We know that health outcomes improve when the broader community is fully engaged in developing solutions that impact the underlying issues and address the holistic needs of diverse communities," says David Boyd Williams, Global Director of Diversity, Sodexo. "Healthcare organizations cannot solve these challenges alone. Leaders who recognize the value of partnering across industries such as school districts, higher education, and healthcare have a unique opportunity to foster the growth of tomorrow's diverse leaders who will be well-positioned to bring insight to the needs of particular communities."

The urgency is clear: Based on Sodexo's research, nearly two-thirds (62 percent) of healthcare executives surveyed believe cultural differences can impact patient satisfaction, and nearly half (46 percent) of surveyed healthcare executives believe that diverse leadership improves clinical outcomes.

