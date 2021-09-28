Hispanic Heritage Month: Great Learning celebrates the inspiring stories of resilience and courage of its Hispanic American Learners

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While everyone has various methods to cope with adversities, the reason why some people are able to cope better and rebound from setbacks is because of their sheer resilience and hard work. This Hispanic Heritage Month , Great Learning is proud to highlight the voz that resonates in the entire community to power ahead in life through continuous learning. Great Learning will be highlighting many inspiring stories of its Hispanic learners who despite several ups and downs in their personal and professional life, understood the importance of lifelong learning and upskilling. Their journey and achievements motivates all to embrace resilience in times of difficulty and uncertainty.

Gaston Alvarado Maza, Global Category Manager at Materion Corporation, was born and raised in Mexico. Spanish was the only language he knew. At the age of 18, Gaston was introduced to English for the first time and it took him 7 years to master the language. Today, he fluently negotiates contracts in English for a living. He finally moved to the US in 2010 where he had to learn, unlearn and relearn to adapt to the new workplace culture. He has a job but also has his venture which is why he decided to study Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning from Great Learning primarily to AI-power his venture - G&S Business Solution.

Yolinda Burns inherited her passion for service from her dad who was a doctor in Venezuela. Her selfless nature and the constant will to go above and beyond for others ultimately paid off when a person she helped without any ulterior motive got promoted and asked Yolinda to join her team. After 7 years she got an opportunity to work on an international project, something she always wanted. Her aspiration to grow made her upskill via Great Learning's Data Science Program which led her to start an industry-first initiative at her current role as HR Reporting Analyst at Sysco. Yolinda lost her dad and husband but believes that she made them both proud through her service-driven attitude and her will to better herself.

Maria Poroli, an Argentinian, broke all stereotypes when she became a petroleum engineer, a rather male-dominated sector. Coming from a large family, Maria knew that she had to be persistent for her voice to be heard. In a male-dominated workplace, she stood up for herself and got an opportunity to move to the US. After being laid off from work due to COVID-19, Maria didn't lose her hope and realized there's more to life than work. Her efforts to continuously power ahead made her accomplish a Data Science Certification that raised her spirits and made her optimistic again.

Great Learning continues to create many such resilient narratives across borders in diverse groups and communities. It not only fosters continuous learning and quality education but also creates a level playing field for one and all to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. To elevate Hispanic and Latinx accomplishments, we have planned a Rock Your Profile session for anyone looking to build their personal brand on LinkedIn. The session on best practices, tips, and more will be conducted by professionals and industry experts, which is scheduled for 30th September 2021. Aspirants can also avail an exclusive and in-depth Career Guide to help them navigate through various career paths and the industry-relevant skills to excel in them.

Great Learning, a part of BYJU'S group, is a technology-enabled online and blended-mode e-learning organization that offers high-quality, impactful, and industry-relevant learning programs to working professionals, cutting across domains in the areas of data, technology, and business. The company's guided learning approach and global university collaborations with institutions including MIT, Stanford, Northwestern University, The University of Texas at Austin, University of Singapore, and many more have helped over 2.2 million learners across 170+ countries, to power ahead in their careers.

