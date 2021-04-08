Hispanic Marketing NowFront™ Launched By The Center For Multicultural Science

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 22, ahead of the newfronts and upfronts, the Center for Multicultural Science is hosting its second virtual Hispanic Marketing NowFront,™ a media-agnostic, customer-centric research presentation on how brands can drive advertising ROI with U.S. Hispanics.

The virtual NowFront™ will feature a new advertising model that can help advertisers be more effective and efficient with the largest ethnic group in the country. "Using data science, we found that nativity, not language, is a better predictor of what Hispanics consume in media," says Dr. Jake Beniflah, author of the study and founding Executive Director of the Center for Multicultural Science.

"This new model, called the Nativity-Based View (NBV), provides advertisers and agencies with a better way to reach U.S. Hispanics since the language-based model was created more than 30-years ago." Hence, the theme of the NowFront™ is The Big Shift.

The NBV is a game changer: (1) 60% of first-generation Hispanics are Spanish-dominant at home, compared to second- and third-generation Hispanics who are 60-90% English-dominant at home—challenging the notion that Hispanics prefer speaking Spanish, and (2) Nielsen data shows that close to 80% of Spanish-language TV spend does not reach Latino Millennials—challenging the notion that Spanish-language media is the best way to reach Hispanics. The NBV disrupts the traditional Hispanic advertising model, impacting critical media investment decisions since its inception more than five years ago.

The NBV was published in a peer-reviewed journal, Journal of Cultural Marketing Strategy in 2018 and has been applied by many leading advertisers. "Our goal is to continue to let more brands and agencies know about the NBV. Once they understand the impact that nativity has on their business, they can't go back to how things were done. They simply now know better."

About The Center for Multicultural Science

The Center for Multicultural Science is a non-profit, non-partisan research think tank whose aim is to provide information on demographic, economic and consumer trends impacting U.S. Latinos and other multicultural populations. www.multicultural-science.org

