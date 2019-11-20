Hispanic Motor Press Award Winners Announced During Automobility LA 2019

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Hispanic Motor Press Foundation announced today the winners of the Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HMPA) during Automobility LA and opening of the LA Auto Show official press day. The 10th annual HMPA recognizes the twelve best new vehicles of 2020 for Hispanic consumers based on styling, driving satisfaction, technology, safety, environmental impact, mechanical reliability and overall value.

"With Hispanic buyers accounting for 25 percent of the growth in new-vehicle sales, HMPA helps by preselecting choices for the consumer," states Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president of the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation. The non-profit organization spearheads the awards and helps educate Hispanics on cleaner mobility through year-round grass roots efforts and events.

The 2020 HMPA jurors were comprised of an independent panel of Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Over 20 juror members evaluated over 250 new vehicles.

The HMPA vetting process includes test drives, and affordability data valuations. "We are confident in the selection and we would highly recommend any of the winning vehicles to our Hispanic community," said Rodriguez-Long.

The 2020 HMPA winners by category:

Sub Compact Honda Fit Compact Mazda3 Sedan Hyundai Sonata Crossover Toyota RAV4 Sports Utility Kia Telluride Pickup Truck Ram 1500 Family Car Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury Car Lincoln Aviator Sports Car Ford Mustang Adventure Jeep Gladiator Electric Car Nissan LEAF Hybrid Ford Escape Hybrid

About Hispanic Motor Press

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the only independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market.

Hispanic Motor Press Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)3 with the objective to educate and help the Hispanic Consumer to move towards mobility that is clean, affordable, and capable of reducing greenhouse emissions and improve our air quality.

For information, including 2020 jury panel, images, Broll, visit www.hispanicmotorpress.org

About AutoMobility LA and the Los Angeles Auto Show For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1031584/Hispanic_Motor_Press_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hispanic Motor Press

Related Links

http://www.hispanicmotorpress.org

