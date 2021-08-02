Hispanic Motor Press Awards 2022 Jury Panel Revealed For The 12th Annual Awards During LA Auto Show

"Hispanic buyers account for 25 percent of the growth in new-vehicle sales, and HMPA helps guide consumer choices." Tweet this

"We applaud the Hispanic Motor Press for carefully evaluating the top new cars with Hispanic buyers' needs in mind," said Lisa Kaz, Owner and CEO of the LA Auto Show. "There is no better place to announce the winners than in Los Angeles, home to so many Hispanic families, and at the LA Auto Show where attendees can see and experience these vehicles in person and see why they are award winners."

The HMPA jury panel is comprised of national Hispanic automotive journalists, bloggers, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Twenty-three automotive experts and Hispanic consumer engagers—handpicked every year—and one jury director, form the panel.

The jurors evaluate the vehicles from their perspective as part of their professional work through September 2021. Finalists are selected for top 10 best new vehicles: Car, EV Car, Hybrid Car, Sports Car, Luxury Car, Car Technology, Sports Utility Vehicle, Pick-Up Truck, Adventure Car, and the ultimate award Family Car of the Year.

Auto manufacturers voluntarily submit their entries, and the panel evaluates the vehicles on their features including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction, and price. The final 10 vehicle winners represent the most significant automobiles in the market, as they meet the needs and desires of Hispanic consumers. Winners will be announced during the LA Auto Show's Automobility LA press days, November 17-18, 2021. The general public is invited to attend the LA Auto show from November 19-28, 2021 and enjoy the no sales pressure experience as they experience the winning vehicles in-person.

The Juror Moderator is Ricardo Rodriguez-Long (Garage Latino Show - Los Angeles), Founder of the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation. The Hispanic Motor Press Awards 2022 jury panel from across the country is:

1. Aaron Sanchez (ABC News) CA 9. Ellie Byrd (El Heraldo News) TX

17. Maria Ravani (Sobre Rodas Magazine) FL 2. Alejandro Maciel (LA Times Español) CA 10. German Angel (Enfoque Social) - CA 18. Pepe Delfino (El Automovilista) – FL 3. Angelica Willard (Willard Post) FL 11. Gil Silva (Mitchell Solutions) - CA 19. Pepe Forte (Automania)- FL 4. Armando Varela (La Opinion) CA 12. Hector Russo (Geek's Room) - TX 20 Roger Rivero (Automotriz Channel) – OR 5. Camilo Alfaro (Autoproyecto) CA 13. Jaime Gabaldoni (Univision Autos) - FL 21. Sandra Munoz (Latinaology)- AZ 6. Carlos Hernandez (El Latino Central Coast) CA 14. Jeffrey Gomez (The Snob Magazine) – CA

22. Valerie Menard (Latino Traffic Report) - TX 7. David Loji (The Detroit Bureau) MI 15. Jose Melendrez (La Alcancia) – NY



8. Dawn Garcia (ATOD Magazine: A Taste of Dawn) – CA 16. Lizza Monet Morales (Xoxo, Lizza Inc.) – CA



For more information visit www.hispanicmotorpress.org and www.laautoshow.com

