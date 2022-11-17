Hispanic Motor Press Reveals Winners of the Top 2023 Vehicles for Hispanic Car Buyers During Automobility LA
Nov 17, 2022, 12:30 ET
- Chevrolet, General Motors, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia Among Recognized Brands
- Winning Vehicles on Display throughout LAAS Consumer Days
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Hispanic Motor Press reveals the finalists for the 2023 Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HMPA) during today's opening of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) and AutoMobility LA. The 13thannual HMPA program identifies the best new model year 2023 vehicles for Hispanic car buyers, considering manufacturer advancements in technology, safety features, infotainment, and cleaner mobility.
"We are delighted to announce the winners of the Hispanic Motor Press Awards right here once again in Los Angeles which represents the largest Hispanic market in the country. With the segment representing 1 in 4 of new vehicle purchases, we empower Hispanic consumers across the nation with information on adoption of clean and safe transportation that enhances their vehicle experience, while helping them make the right decision at the time of purchase," states Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, veteran automotive journalist and founder of the Hispanic Motor Press.
The 2023 HMPA vehicle winners in respective categories are:
Best Technology of the Year - General Motors Super Cruise
City Car of the Year - Hyundai Kona
Luxury Vehicle of the Year - Jeep Grand Wagoneer
EV Car of the Year - Kia EV6
SUV of the Year - Kia Telluride
Truck of the Year - Chevrolet Silverado
Winning vehicles will be featured in an exclusive staged area throughout the duration of LAAS taking place through November 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
The HMPA 2023 winners include EV Truck of the Year and Family Vehicle of the Year which will be announced at a later time.
Auto manufacturers voluntarily submit their entries, and the jury panel evaluates vehicles features including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction, and price.
The 2023 HMPA Jurors represent a distinguished, independent group of Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Over 20 juror members evaluated over 100 new vehicles during 2022.
About Hispanic Motor Press
The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the premier independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market.
For more information, visit www.hispanicmotorpress.org. Follow Hispanic Motor Press on [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected].
