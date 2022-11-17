Hispanic Motor Press Reveals Winners of the Top 2023 Vehicles for Hispanic Car Buyers During Automobility LA

Chevrolet, General Motors, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia Among Recognized Brands

Winning Vehicles on Display throughout LAAS Consumer Days

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Hispanic Motor Press reveals the finalists for the 2023 Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HMPA) during today's opening of the Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) and AutoMobility LA. The 13thannual HMPA program identifies the best new model year 2023 vehicles for Hispanic car buyers, considering manufacturer advancements in technology, safety features, infotainment, and cleaner mobility.

HMPA Winners 2023: Best Technology of the Year - General Motors Super Cruise; City Car of the Year - Hyundai Kona; Luxury Vehicle of the Year - Jeep Grand Wagoneer; EV Car of the Year - Kia EV6; SUV of the Year - Kia Telluride; Truck of the Year - Chevrolet Silverado

"We are delighted to announce the winners of the Hispanic Motor Press Awards right here once again in Los Angeles which represents the largest Hispanic market in the country. With the segment representing 1 in 4 of new vehicle purchases, we empower Hispanic consumers across the nation with information on adoption of clean and safe transportation that enhances their vehicle experience, while helping them make the right decision at the time of purchase," states Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, veteran automotive journalist and founder of the Hispanic Motor Press.

The 2023 HMPA vehicle winners in respective categories are:

Best Technology of the Year - General Motors Super Cruise

City Car of the Year - Hyundai Kona

Luxury Vehicle of the Year - Jeep Grand Wagoneer

EV Car of the Year - Kia EV6

SUV of the Year - Kia Telluride

Truck of the Year - Chevrolet Silverado

Winning vehicles will be featured in an exclusive staged area throughout the duration of LAAS taking place through November 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The HMPA 2023 winners include EV Truck of the Year and Family Vehicle of the Year which will be announced at a later time.

Auto manufacturers voluntarily submit their entries, and the jury panel evaluates vehicles features including overall design, comfort, safety, economy, handling, performance, functionality, infotainment integration, interior design, environmental requirements, driver satisfaction, and price.

The 2023 HMPA Jurors represent a distinguished, independent group of Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators and industry influencers selected by the organization's advisory board. Over 20 juror members evaluated over 100 new vehicles during 2022.

About Hispanic Motor Press

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the premier independent Hispanic awards presented in the country for the Hispanic community to help, educate, and pre-select the best vehicle options in the market.

For more information, visit www.hispanicmotorpress.org. Follow Hispanic Motor Press on [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1949121/HMPA_Winners_show_floor.jpg

SOURCE Hispanic Motor Press