Hispanic-Owned Small Businesses Succeed with Help from Mentors

Sept. 13, 2023

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hispanic-owned businesses contribute $800 billion to the U.S. economy annually, yet nearly a third of Hispanic small business owners cite raising capital as one of their greatest business challenges. As they continue to work toward a better financial future, entrepreneurs can benefit greatly from the help of an experienced mentor. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, SCORE – mentors to America's small businesses – invites Hispanic executives to consider volunteering as a SCORE mentor.

SCORE client Diana Reels founded Dos Worlds, which publishes educational children’s books in both English and Spanish.
"A great benefit of volunteering for SCORE is as mentors, we have the wonderful opportunity to give entrepreneurs hope, keep their doors open, and pursue overlooked opportunities to grow and scale their businesses," said SCORE Chicago mentor Hannah Fernandez. "Small business owners don't have to be alone in their entrepreneurial journey. They can have someone invested in their success and who has been there and done that – rooting for them and guiding them along the way."

Support leads to success
Through SCORE, mentors offer support and share their industry-specific knowledge with entrepreneurs through one-on-one mentorship. This can be conducted in person, over the phone or through virtual platforms, ensuring flexibility for both mentors and mentees. By guiding a client through their business journey, SCORE mentors make a measurable impact on the nation's economy while also giving back to their community.

"My mentor, Jesus Muguerza, has been instrumental in providing me with clarity regarding the next steps for my business," said SCORE client Diana Reels, author and founder of Dos Worlds. "His patience, encouragement, and extensive knowledge and expertise have been invaluable assets in guiding me forward."

Hispanic executives interested in volunteering with SCORE can visit www.score.org/volunteer to learn more and apply online. SCORE offers a skills assessment to match volunteers' expertise with the needs of entrepreneurs seeking mentoring or workshop facilitation. In particular, SCORE is looking for more mentors who speak both English and Spanish. SCORE provides an onboarding and training program to get started and also requires that mentors complete certification training. SCORE welcomes new volunteers who are committed to fostering small business growth. To learn more about the onboarding process, visit SCORE's website.

"As a SCORE mentor, I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact that mentorship can have on Hispanic entrepreneurs," said SCORE Orange County mentor Zoila Sanguinetti. "SCORE provides an opportunity for me to share my knowledge and contribute to the growth of these entrepreneurs. The most rewarding aspect of being a mentor is seeing the transformation of ideas into thriving businesses and the determination of those I guide."

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 11 million entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free, expert mentoring, resources and education in all 50 U.S. states and territories. Visit SCORE at www.score.org.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

