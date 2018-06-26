Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces Call-For-Entries for the 2018 HPRA National BRAVO! Awards

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) today announced the call-for-entries for the highest accolade in Hispanic communications – the HPRA National BRAVO! Awards. Hosted in New York City for the fourth consecutive year, the 2018 National BRAVO! Awards celebrate the best corporate, agency, and non-profit PR and marketing teams, and the breakthrough work they produced. The event is made possible in part by the generous contribution of The Coca-Cola Company, Wells Fargo, Havas FORMULATIN, Cision and HispanicAd.com, who are returning sponsors of the awards.
"The HPRA National BRAVO! Awards is our yearly opportunity to recognize the excellence of Hispanic PR & Marketing campaigns and the positive impact these stories affect within our communities," said Veronica Potes, president of the HPRA National Board. "We look forward to hosting agencies, media, internal communications teams and influencers at this year's event; as well as celebrate those organizations and individuals driving our industry forward."
There are 16 categories available to enter for the HPRA National BRAVO! Awards including:
- Technology
- Healthcare/Nutrition
- Fashion & Beauty
- Food & Beverage
- Public Education
- Sports
- New Product/Service Launch
- Media Event
- Integrated Marketing Communications
- Non-Profit
- Digital PR Program (Social Media Campaign)
- Internal Communications
- CSR Communications
- Public Affairs
- Multicultural PR Program
- Agency of the Year
How to Enter
All materials are required to be submitted digitally. Awards categories are open to all public relations, advertising, and marketing agencies, corporations, non-profit organizations and/or practitioners who practice in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Work must have been implemented between June 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. All entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. PST on Friday, August 10, 2018 PST.
Entry fees and deadlines are as follows:
Early Bird Deadline - Ends July 20, 2018: HPRA Member $125, Non-members $200
Final Deadline – August 10, 2018: HPRA Members $150, Non-members $225
Entries will be judged by an unaffiliated panel of senior public relations professionals representing industry national organizations and trade publications. Entrants will be notified of results by September 10. Awards winners will be recognized at HPRA National BRAVO! Awards dinner at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in NYC on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.
For more information about the awards program and to enter a submission, visit: https://hpra-usa.org/pages/bravo-awards/
For information about HPRA National BRAVO! Awards sponsorship opportunities, please contact the HPRA National Office at info@hpra-usa.org.
