Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces Call-For-Entries for the 2018 HPRA National BRAVO! Awards

"The HPRA National BRAVO! Awards is our yearly opportunity to recognize the excellence of Hispanic PR & Marketing campaigns and the positive impact these stories affect within our communities," said Veronica Potes, president of the HPRA National Board. "We look forward to hosting agencies, media, internal communications teams and influencers at this year's event; as well as celebrate those organizations and individuals driving our industry forward."

There are 16 categories available to enter for the HPRA National BRAVO! Awards including:

Technology Healthcare/Nutrition Fashion & Beauty Food & Beverage Public Education Sports New Product/Service Launch Media Event Integrated Marketing Communications Non-Profit Digital PR Program (Social Media Campaign) Internal Communications CSR Communications Public Affairs Multicultural PR Program Agency of the Year

How to Enter

All materials are required to be submitted digitally. Awards categories are open to all public relations, advertising, and marketing agencies, corporations, non-profit organizations and/or practitioners who practice in the United States, including Puerto Rico. Work must have been implemented between June 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. All entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. PST on Friday, August 10, 2018 PST.

Entry fees and deadlines are as follows:

Early Bird Deadline - Ends July 20, 2018: HPRA Member $125, Non-members $200

Final Deadline – August 10, 2018: HPRA Members $150, Non-members $225

Entries will be judged by an unaffiliated panel of senior public relations professionals representing industry national organizations and trade publications. Entrants will be notified of results by September 10. Awards winners will be recognized at HPRA National BRAVO! Awards dinner at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in NYC on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

For more information about the awards program and to enter a submission, visit: https://hpra-usa.org/pages/bravo-awards/

For information about HPRA National BRAVO! Awards sponsorship opportunities, please contact the HPRA National Office at info@hpra-usa.org.

