Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces National Board of Directors for 2021-2022

"As an organization of professionals that has been greatly impacted by a series of economic and social crises within the past year, we believe it is more important than ever to engage our industry in a way that will ensure its continued growth and development in 2021," said Diaz.

According to a 2018 report from the Harvard Business Review , Latinos makeup only 5.7% of the industry while representing 17% of the workforce nationwide. The gender gap at the executive level is much wider with 70% of the industry's workforce being female while only holding 30% of its executive positions.

"Our new executive board is comprised of a diverse set of communications leaders who are eager to share their best practices for addressing critical issues that are affecting our industry across all sectors, such as the fast rise of disinformation online, organization diversity, equity and inclusion, and fundraising in a virtual world, among others," she added.

In addition to Diaz and Rojas, the HPRA 2021-2022 Executive Board includes:

Treasurer : Elia Verduzco , OCTA

: , OCTA Secretary : Maggie Santos , City of Doral

: , Directors at large : Darcy Brito , AFLAC, Mario Flores , Sportivo, Maggie Hernandez , Cision, Mayra Ramos Miró , Red Heels PR, Jennifer Morales , Amazon, Carla Santiago , Edelman, Oscar Suris , Zeno Group

: , AFLAC, , Sportivo, , Cision, , Red Heels PR, , Amazon, , Edelman, , Zeno Group BRAVO Committee Co-chairs : Andy Checo , Havas FORMULATIN, Brenda Mendoza , Guardian Life

: , Havas FORMULATIN, , Guardian Life Past Presidents: Stephen Chavez , Chavez PR, Andy Checo , Havas FORMULATIN, Yvonne Lorie , ReFresh PR

HPRA's professional development and leadership opportunities, including presence at key industry conferences, are also supported by the organization's local and regional chapters, which offer in-market professional development initiatives and exclusive networking activities with top journalists and industry thought leaders.

HPRA Chapter Presidents include:

Los Angeles – Jaime Rojas, Rojas Communications Group

– Jaime Rojas, Rojas Communications Group Miami – Erika Cruz , Edelman

– , Edelman New York – Erika Sanchez, Braid Communications

– Erika Sanchez, Braid Communications Texas – Audrey Ponzio , APC Collective

– , APC Collective The Carolinas - Natalia Flores , APR, Inspire PR

- , APR, Inspire PR HPRA Collegiate - Catalina Santana , University of Florida

Additionally, every year, HPRA's Annual ¡BRAVO! Awards recognizes the most innovative, creative, and cultural campaigns across several categories including technology, food & beverage, healthcare & nutrition, sports, automotive, digital, non-profit and integrated marketing, honoring individuals who are pioneers in their industry. The 2021 ¡BRAVO! Awards are currently slated to take place in New York City in September.

For more information on HPRA, local chapters, ¡BRAVO! Awards and/or the organization's scholarship program, please visit www.hpra-usa.org .

About the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development initiatives and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information please visit www.hpra-usa.org .

SOURCE Hispanic Public Relations Association

Related Links

https://hpra-usa.org

