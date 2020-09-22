Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) Launches Texas Chapter for Industry Professionals Across the State

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) announces the launch of its newest chapter, HPRA Texas. As the nation's leading organization for Latinx communications practitioners, HPRA Texas is the sixth formalized chapter in the nation and the first dedicated to serving the needs of the growing communications industry in Texas.

HPRA Texas aims to provide professional development initiatives, deepen industry partnerships, explore research opportunities and connect like-minded leaders working to create impact within the communications industry.

"By 2022, Texas is estimated to become a Latinx majority state," said Audrey Ponzio, HPRA Texas President. "From El Paso to Dallas and everywhere in between the HPRA Texas chapter looks forward to serving the growing number of PR professionals across Texas. We are seeking like-missioned members who are rooted in community, collaboration and a deep desire to move the communications industry, along with all the industries we provide council to, forward."

As an extension of HPRA, the Texas chapter will connect communications practitioners across the region by sharing best practices, identifying new insights within the PR industry and elevating Texas PR as a whole.

"We are excited to expand our Hispanic Public Relations Association and reach with the Texas chapter," said Andy Checo, HPRA National President. "Our focus is to provide the same access to collaboration, professional development while spotlighting our industry leaders and voices in the region."

Public Relations professionals from agencies and corporations, including Fleishman Hillard, Emerson, Conill, Big Oak Tree Media, Emerson, APC Collective, and others are inaugural members of the new Texas Chapter.

The HPRA Texas Chapter also announces its 2020 Executive Board of Directors, including:

Secretary: Brianna Hernandez , APC Collective

, APC Collective Treasurer: Jennifer Meza , APC Collective

, APC Collective Vice President: Juan Alanis , Big Oak Tree Media

, Big Oak Tree Media President: Audrey Ponzio , APC Collective

To become a member of HPRA Texas, email [email protected]. Due to COVID-19, the HPRA Texas membership fees will be waived for 2020. Stay connected and join the conversation with HPRA Texas on Facebook and LinkedIn .

HPRA has established chapters in Orange County, Los Angeles, New York, Carolinas and Miami. Find HPRA National on Facebook, @HPRA-USA, and follow HPRA on Twitter @HPRAusa.

About the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development seminars and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information please visit www.hpra-usa.org

SOURCE Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

