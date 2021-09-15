Hispanic Small Business Success Celebrated During National Hispanic Heritage Month

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Hispanic Heritage Month, SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses, is highlighting new resources to support Hispanic entrepreneurs, and offering volunteer opportunities for experienced Hispanic business owners.

A renovated centralized educational hub called SCORE for Hispanic Entrepreneurs offers personalized support and resources including:

Hispanic-owned small businesses have grown 34% and contributed $500B to the U.S. economy over the last 10 years -- and show no signs of slowing down.

Educational content specially designed to support Hispanic entrepreneurs

Live webinars and original online workshops

Free, remote, expert business mentoring

Inspiring stories of Hispanic entrepreneurs who achieved their dreams

Entrepreneurs can access a Spanish-language version of the website at www.score.org/score-en-espanol.The website is easy to search and navigate, with hundreds of relevant resources for business owners.

Supporting Hispanic-Owned Businesses

Over the past 10 years, Hispanic-owned small businesses have grown 34% and contributed $500B to the U.S. economy, with no signs of slowing down.

SCORE's original survey data from The Megaphone of Main Street: The Impact of Covid-19, Impact on Hispanic-owned Small Businesses showed that Hispanic-owned businesses face unique barriers to success. In particular, they were significantly more likely to seek – but less likely to receive – outside funding from both public and private sources.

Leny Fralicker, owner of Elderberry Elixir of Fort Myers, Fla., was inspired to handcraft organic elderberry syrup to improve her son's respiratory condition. She created a fresh, clean version of elderberry syrup to support and strengthen the immune system. Fralicker worked with her SCORE mentor to streamline operations, hire a CPA, acquire permits and license a commercial kitchen.

Fralicker says her mentor, Mila Mukelova, "has been a profound encouragement to me. She has one of the most uplifting and inspiring personalities. There has not been one Zoom meeting that I leave without feeling motivated do better and achieve more... During the lows of running my small business, I have felt like I have someone who believes in me."

Volunteering With SCORE

SCORE is actively recruiting talented and experienced entrepreneurs and executives to become mentors, workshop presenters or subject matter experts. Volunteers come from a diverse variety of personal and professional backgrounds – but, they share a passion for lifelong learning, giving back to others and enriching their local communities.

SCORE's Hispanic Volunteer Committee is eager to welcome new volunteers who are passionate about supporting local entrepreneurs. A monthly networking call connects Hispanic volunteers across the nation, allowing them to share best business practices, deepen relationships and amplify their professional reputations.

Last year, SCORE volunteers collectively donated 3,980,987 hours of service to helping small business owners succeed.

SCORE Mentor Juan Carlos Gamarra of SCORE Cleveland said: "After watching my mother and other close family members trying to establish small businesses multiple times without success, I became driven to help. SCORE provides an important service for people who otherwise might have to face very tough challenges on their own."

Click here to learn more about volunteering with SCORE.

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

