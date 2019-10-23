Hispanics Feel Underrepresented in Beauty/Personal Grooming Advertising, Seek More Product Choices, AARP Report Finds

The 2019 national survey, Latinos and Beauty as We Age: A Cultural Reflection, reveals that Hispanics aged 50 and over wish images in advertising and the media were more age-inclusive, and they are more favorable of brands that reflect people their age in advertising. The survey questioned nearly 700 Hispanics age 18 and older in the U.S. as part of a longer-term effort by AARP to shape a new image of aging in advertising, marketing and media.

"Hispanics stay just as involved with beauty and personal grooming as they age, and they want to see themselves at the forefront of product ads, not just as an afterthought," says Yvette Peña, Vice President, AARP Multicultural Leadership Hispanic/Latino Audiences. "AARP shares these study findings to encourage beauty and personal care brands to be more age-inclusive in their product offerings and advertising."

Beauty product manufacturers ought to take note. Compared to the 50-plus age cohort in the U.S. general population, Latinos aged 50 and older spend 84% more money and 38% more time and on beauty and personal grooming. Yet an overwhelming majority (88%) of Latina women aged 40 and older want to see more perimenopausal and menopausal beauty and personal grooming products, especially hair and skin care.

These are just a few of the findings uncovered by a new nationwide survey conducted by AARP.

Other key findings about Hispanics 50-plus include:

76% feel older people are under-represented in advertising.

84% say they would be more likely to buy from a brand that features people their age in its ads.

71% feel images portrayed in the media images are ageist.

76% would consider switching to a brand they feel represents their age.

60% look to keep up with trends, versus 24% of the general 50-plus.

61% agree it is fun keeping up with what is current or "cool," versus 26% of general 50-plus.

57% agree social media has helped them find new beauty routine methods, versus 20% of the general 50-plus.

For more information on the 2019 national survey, Latinos and Beauty as We Age: A Cultural Reflection, visit www.aarp.org/latinobeauty.

