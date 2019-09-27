Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo Celebrating 30 Years of Service to Community

HUB is a not for profit organization serving the Western New York Community since 1989. HUB offers an array of services including domestic violence counseling, health home services, senior day program, substance abuse treatment, preventive services for youth, supportive housing with case management and a food pantry.

HUB is an affiliate of Acacia Network, the leading Latino integrated care nonprofit in the nation. With 63 years of combined experience, Acacia Network has demonstrated the ability to scale high quality, comprehensive services in the community. The Network offers the community, from children to seniors, a pathway to behavioral and primary healthcare, housing, and empowerment.

About Hispanos Unidos de Buffalo:

HUB has been providing services to the Western New York Community for 30 years. In early 1980, The Puerto Rican American Community Association (PRACA), the Puerto Rican Chicano Committee (PRCC) and La Alternativa (LA) leaders came together to maximize their resources and solve issues affecting the Latino community. In July 1989, all three organizations formally merged to create HUB and offer integrated care services on the east and west side of Buffalo.

About Acacia Network:

Acacia Network, an integrated care organization with offices in New York State, as well as Florida, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia, Connecticut, Arkansas and Puerto Rico, is the leading Latino integrated care non-profit in the nation. Our mission is realized through three main service delivery systems: Primary Health Care, Behavioral Health Care, and Housing. Acacia Network has demonstrated ability to scale high quality, comprehensive services for thousands of the most vulnerable residents in the communities we serve.

