HISPASAT and hiSky to Offer IoT and MSS in Mexico Through Small Portable Terminals

MADRID and TEL-AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spanish satellite telecommunications operator HISPASAT, has completed the successful installation of a hub at its gateway in Ixtlahuaca del Rayón (Mexico) to manage the Smartellites™, hiSky terminals that offer MSS (Mobile-satellite services) and IoT solutions through Amazonas 5 satellite Ka band, which covers 79% of Mexican population. Both companies signed an Agreement in 2017 to jointly commercialize this solution in Spain, Portugal, Latin America and North Africa.

hiSky Smartellite™, a small portable easy-to-use terminal, includes a small, flat antenna based on phased-array technology to provide low-capacity MSS (Mobile Satellite Services) and IoT by using the Ka band of HISPASAT satellites. With the new HUB installed in Mexico, hiSky's unique NMS (Network Management System) is capable to control thousands of terminals in the Amazonas 5 Ka band footprint, by that providing hiSky's services to all, and in low prices to areas with no or low connectivity.

Both companies made several demonstrations in Mexico City of the Smartellite™ MSS and IoT solutions to leading international telecom companies. Thus, more than 12 companies, among them AT&T, Telefónica and iDirect witnessed how the Smartellite™ can offer excellent solutions, emphasizing the scenario of remote monitoring and control system sensors. An accurate, reliable and up to date data is available via satellite without compromising on the location of the sensors or monitoring system and the terminals can interface via WiFi, Bluetooth and LoRaWAN/LoRaPRIVATE. hiSky Smartellite™ terminals also demonstrated the simplicity of making calls by the satellite Ka band link.

According to Ignacio Sanchis, HISPASAT CCO, "We are happy to announce this great milestone with hiSky and expand our portfolio in Latin America. This will be the first step of a further expansion in our Ka band coverage in the region. We are excited to begin to commercialize hiSky service and terminal capabilities. Also, the market is responding very well which reinforces our commitment to provide innovative solutions that take advantage of our modern and high performance satellite fleet."

Haim Nissim, hiSky Chief Finance Officer who was part of the team in Mexico City commented: "We see great potential in Latin America and proud to commence our activities in this part of the world. Together with HISPASAT we plan to bring full IoT solutions which will include connecting the farms in the remote locations, allowing connectivity to the Oil&Gas projects in Mexico, providing supply chain management starting with fleet management to containers and trains. All of these will be covered by our end-to-end solution up to our Network Management System. hiSky together with HISPASAT also offers the most attractive rates making it affordable and cost effective for all users both IoT and MSS."

About hiSky

hiSky's was established in 2015 as a Satellite VNO (Satellite Virtual Network Operator), providing a comprehensive solution for voice/data and IoT/M2M applications, at a fraction of existing market rates. These are delivered through a suite of Smartellite™ terminals and a proprietary Network Management System.

http://www.hiskysat.com/

About HISPASAT

HISPASAT is comprised of companies that have a presence in Spain as well as in Latin America, where its Brazilian affiliate HISPAMAR is based HISPASAT is a world leader in content distribution in Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries and its satellite fleet is used by important direct-to-home television (DTH) and high-definition television (HDTV) digital platforms. HISPASAT also provides satellite broadband and connectivity services, which include broadband access, mobility and the backhaul networks, in addition to other added value solutions for governments, companies and telecommunication operators in America, Europe and North Africa. HISPASAT is one of the world's largest companies in its sector in terms of revenue, and the main communications bridge between Europe and the Americas.

