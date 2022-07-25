Hissho Sushi & The Hatch Chile Co. Team Up for Nationwide Launch of Limited-Time-Only Crunchy Hatch Chile Chicken Sushi Roll

Sushi leader brings the crunch and spice just in time for Hatch green chile season to more than 1,000 national retailers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hissho Sushi, one of the largest sushi distributors in the U.S., has "rolled in" a new partner – The Hatch Chile Co. – for the launch of its new Crunchy Hatch Chile Chicken Roll. Starting July 25, the new roll will be available in more than 1,000 locations nationwide including grocery stores, hospitals and airports for a limited-time-only throughout the Hatch green chile harvest season.

New Crunchy Hatch Chile Chicken Sushi Roll

Hissho Sushi, known for creating innovative and exciting sushi experiences and products, was inspired by the sweet, smoky flavors of Hatch green chiles and the opportunity to partner with a well-respected brand to create a roll fusing classic southwestern cuisine with traditional Japanese sushi.

The new roll features grilled chicken, cream cheese and creamy avocado wrapped in rice and nori and topped with a vibrant salsa of Hatch® green chiles, golden corn, red onion, chopped cilantro and crispy fried onions. A finishing drizzle of Japanese BBQ sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha bring sweet heat.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Hatch Chile Co., and to continue to bring our customers never-before-tasted, innovative flavors," said Dan Beem, CEO of Hissho Sushi. "Incorporating authentic Hatch chiles from New Mexico with our premium, hand-crafted sushi is truly a must-try fusion of flavors."

"As the brand leader of superior quality New Mexican and Southwestern food products, we're excited to partner with Hissho Sushi to bring authentic New Mexico green chile flavor to the sushi market" said David Gregory, President of Hatch Chile Co., LLC. "We can't wait for consumers to try Hissho Sushi's new innovative roll featuring our HATCH Select® diced green chiles."

Now available to purchase through early October, the new Crunchy Hatch Chile Chicken roll retails at $9.99 and can be found at more than 1,000 locations nationwide.

About Hissho Sushi

Hissho Sushi, headquartered in Charlotte NC, is one of the largest sushi distributors in the country and has regularly been recognized for their year-over-year growth by Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50, by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America, Grant Thornton's NC 100 and Smart CEO's Future 40, among others. Founded in 1998, Hissho has grown to more than 2,000 locations across the United States. Through its business, Hissho Sushi aspires to enrich lives, and to inspire all to be great and do good. For more information, visit https://hisshosushi.com/ or follow Hissho Sushi on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Hatch Chile Co.

Hatch Chile Company, founded in 1987 in Albuquerque, NM, is a brand leader of superior quality New Mexican and Southwestern food products. We believe that New Mexico green chile is a unique treasure, and we want to share this treasure with consumers across the country. Our products include green chile peppers, jalapeno peppers, enchilada sauces, and salsas. The HATCH, HATCH Select, and ZIA brands are currently distributed in supermarkets and small grocery stores in all fifty U.S. states. For more information and recipes, please visit https://www.hatchchileco.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Adrienne Hamilton, Nicole Communications

Phone: 214-497-6166

Email: [email protected]

New sushi roll photos are available here.

SOURCE Hissho Sushi