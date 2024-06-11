Hissho Sushi Partners with Fly By Jing to Introduce Limited-Time-Only Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll: A Fusion of Authenticity and Innovation

Foodies across the U.S. can enjoy the spicy, innovative twist on the classic sushi roll that will be available at more than 1,700 retailers for a limited time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hissho Sushi, a leading innovator in the nationwide distribution of sushi that's made fresh daily, is excited to announce their latest collaboration with Fly By Jing, known for their authentic viral Sichuan chili crisp sauce, to launch their NEW Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll. Just in time for International Sushi Day (June 18) the new roll is available for purchase from June 17 to July 28 in more than 1,700 locations including Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, Giant Food Stores, Giant Food Landover, Meijer, Stop & Shop, The Fresh Market, Lowes Food and more.

The new Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll is a symphony of bold umami flavors and textures. Creamy avocado and crisp cucumber bring cooling balance to the fiery kick of spicy imitation crab mix. Topped with crunchy fried onions, green onions, sesame seeds, Japanese BBQ sauce, and Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp infused mayo – the roll blends heat and zest when made fresh by local expertly trained chefs.

Sushi lovers can enjoy this delicious, high-quality sushi roll made with 100% responsibly sourced seafood at an affordable price of $9.49.

"As a company committed to crafting innovative and authentic sushi experiences, we're thrilled to partner with Fly By Jing to introduce the Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll," said Matt Wilken, President of Hissho Sushi. "This collaboration represents a true fusion between the master craft of Japanese sushi making and the bold, flavorful essence of Sichuan chili crisp sauce."

The launch of the Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll marks a significant milestone for both companies, showcasing their dedication to pushing culinary boundaries and delighting palates.

"Hissho Sushi is the perfect partner to bring the bold flavors of Fly By Jing Sichuan Chili Crisp to sushi lovers across the country," said Jing Gao, Founder and CEO of Fly By Jing. "Our Sichuan Chili Crisp California Roll isn't traditional; it blends my hometown of Chengdu China, with my new home's namesake sushi roll. It's vibrant, fiery, and definitely addictive--this will be your new favorite lunch, dinner or snack."

Media images and product materials are available for download here.

About Hissho Sushi

Hissho Sushi, headquartered in Charlotte NC, is one of the largest sushi distributors in the country and has regularly been recognized for their year-over-year growth by Charlotte Business Journal's Fast 50, by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America, Grant Thornton's NC 100 and Smart CEO's Future 40, among others. Founded in 1998, Hissho has grown to more than 2,300 locations across the United States. Through its business, Hissho Sushi aspires to enrich lives, and to inspire all to be great and do good. For more information, visit https://hisshosushi.com/ or follow Hissho Sushi on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Fly By Jing

Fly By Jing is a revolutionary Chinese food company that brings thoughtfully crafted pantry staples to the modern kitchen. The brand's commitment to highly charged flavors, 100% real ingredients, and transformative chili sauces elevate every meal from ordinary to extraordinary. Their best-selling Sichuan Chili Crisp is a testament to this, offering a symphony of bold, authentic flavors that awaken the palate with every bite. After debuting in 2018 with a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, Fly By Jing has gone on to pioneer a new category for Asian condiments and make an indelible mark on the culinary landscape of America. As a B Corp certified company, Fly By Jing products are vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified, with no MSG, artificial preservatives, or flavors, providing customers with nothing but the best taste experience. Developed by Jing Gao, a chef, entrepreneur, cookbook author, and renowned expert on Chinese cuisine, the Los Angeles-based company is on a mission to bring uncensored Chinese flavors to the table. What started as a roving supper club, Fly By Jing is inspired by the old-school 'fly eateries' of Chengdu – no-frills spots with food so delicious, they're said to attract people like flies. Fly By Jing's flavorful condiments can be found nationwide at major retailers including Target, Costco, Whole Foods Market, Albertsons Safeway, Sprouts, Wegmans, Walmart, Shoprite, Harris Teeter, artisanal grocery stores, and more.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nicole Communications on behalf of Hissho Sushi

Adrienne Hamilton | [email protected] | 214-497-6166

Shorefire PR on behalf of Fly By Jing

Rebecca Shapiro | [email protected]

Mikaela Duhs | [email protected] | 858-568-8556

SOURCE Hissho Sushi