Histogen Advances New Product Candidates Towards Clinical Trials

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Histogen, Inc., a regenerative medicine company with a unique biological platform that replaces and regenerates tissues in the body, today announced its plans for clinical development of three key product candidates during the Company's presentation at the HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

In addition to advancing HST001, its Hair Stimulating Complex (HSC), into a Phase 1b trial later this year for male pattern hair loss, Histogen's clinical pipeline has added two promising clinical candidates utilizing the Company's proprietary human extracellular matrix (hECM) material in distinct formulations. Histogen is preparing to file both an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) for HST002, a novel dermal filler product and an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for HST003, a product targeting joint cartilage regeneration.

"Since I joined the Company earlier this year, Histogen has made substantial progress and reaffirmed its commitment to redefining regenerative medicine by leveraging our technology platform to advance multiple novel product candidates into the clinic," stated Richard W. Pascoe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Histogen. "We believe these clinical programs represent attractive clinical, commercial, and investment opportunities for Histogen shareholders given the differentiated target profile for each product candidate, the large and growing markets for each indication, and the favorable risk profile for each product based upon existing clinical and pre-clinical data generated."

Completed preclinical studies of the dermal filler and cartilage repair products have shown attributes of Histogen's hypoxia-induced multipotent hECM that make the material unique and exciting for these markets. The Company is now focused on progressing these product candidates towards human clinical trials.

"Looking forward, we will focus on creating value from our diversified pipeline through the achievement of multiple regulatory and clinical data milestones throughout 2020 and beyond," concluded Mr. Pascoe.

Histogen's complete webcast presentation from the HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference, including updates on the Company's clinical pipeline, can be found at www.histogen.com/investors.

About Histogen:

Histogen is a regenerative medicine company developing patented technologies that replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The Company's innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products that address underserved, multi-billion US dollar global markets. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

