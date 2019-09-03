Histogen To Present At The 21st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Histogen, Inc., a regenerative medicine company focused on stimulating the body's stem cells to regenerate tissues, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 21st Annual Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The conference is being held on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

Richard W. Pascoe, Chairman and CEO of Histogen, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation. Details of Histogen's presentation are as follows:

Date: Monday, September 9, 2019 Time: 5:30 – 5:55 PM (EDT) Location: Holmes II Meeting Room, Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY. Live Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/his/

The presentation will be webcast live on September 9 at the link above, and will remain available for 90 days through the Investor Relations section of Histogen's website at www.histogen.com/investors.

About Histogen

Histogen is a regenerative medicine company developing patented technologies that stimulate the body's stem cells to regenerate tissues and restore youthful function. The Company's innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells, developing therapeutic products that address underserved, multi-billion US dollar global markets. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

Contact: Eileen Brandt, 1-858-526-3106, ebrandt@histogeninc.com

SOURCE Histogen, Inc.

