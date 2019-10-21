Histogen To Present At The BIO Investor Forum

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Histogen, Inc., a regenerative medicine company with a unique biological platform that replaces and regenerates tissues in the body, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the 2019 BIO Investor Forum. The event is being held October 22-23, 2019 at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco.

In September, Histogen announced its plans to launch clinical trials for three key products in the areas of dermatology and orthopedics. All of Histogen's products are derived from a single, proprietary manufacturing process that yields materials that replace tissues in the body or stimulate the body's own cells to regenerate. The Company currently anticipates that its product candidates for hair growth, dermal filler and joint cartilage regeneration will enter clinical trials in early 2020.

Richard W. Pascoe, Chairman and CEO of Histogen, will provide an overview of the Company's technology and development pipeline during the live BIO Investor Forum presentation this week. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Time: 3:30 PM (PDT) Location: Yorkshire Room, Westin St. Francis, San Francisco, CA. Live Webcast: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-investor-forum/company-presentations

The presentation will be webcast live on October 22 at the link above, and will remain available through the Investor Relations section of Histogen's website at www.histogen.com/investors.

About Histogen:

Histogen is a regenerative medicine company focused on developing patented technologies that replace and regenerates tissues in the body. The Company's innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells to develop therapeutic products that address underserved, multi-billion US dollar global markets. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com .

Media Contact:

Eileen Brandt

Histogen, Inc.

858.526.3106

ebrandt@histogen.com

