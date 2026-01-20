HistoIndex Partners with Houston Research Institute to Expand Advanced MASH Diagnostic Services

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HistoIndex, a pioneer in AI-driven digital pathology solutions for chronic liver disease, has announced a strategic partnership with Houston Research Institute (HRI). HRI is a leading research institute focused on conducting clinical trials in hepatology and gastroenterology, with a special emphasis on metabolic liver disease. The institute delivers high-quality research that complements the medical care that volunteers receive through their routine care center.[1]

This collaboration represents a key step in HistoIndex's growing network of commercial partnerships with hepatology and gastroenterology medical centers across the United States and Europe. Through these partnerships the company will provide advanced diagnostic testing services to patients with Metabolic Dysfunction–associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), supporting more precise disease assessment and clinical decision-making.

Under the partnership, all four HRI medical centers - Houston Research Institute Pasadena, Houston Research Institute Sugar Land, Houston Research Institute, and Houston Research Institute Medical Center - will have access to HistoIndex's integrated diagnostic offering, which combines expert histopathological evaluation by experienced pathologists with advanced AI-based biopsy analysis.

To complement standard-of-care histological evaluation of MASH, for steatosis, lobular inflammation, ballooning and fibrosis, HistoIndex will also offer its proprietary AI-based diagnostic test, FibroSIGHT™ Plus, which delivers fully quantitative assessment of liver fibrosis in MASH liver biopsies.

"Partnering with Houston Research Institute represents a significant step forward in our mission to bring quantitative, AI-enabled pathology into MASH clinical care," said Dr. Yukti Choudhury, Chief Development Officer at HistoIndex. "We provide a unique AI-enhanced diagnostic service package to our clients, and by centralizing both traditional and AI-enhanced workflows, we are able to streamline turnaround times, maintain rigorous quality standards across every specimen."

From the clinical perspective, the collaboration enhances diagnostic capabilities across HRI's centers.

"This partnership with HistoIndex expands our ability to offer advanced, high-quality diagnostic services to patients with MASH," commented Dr. Mazen Noureddin, MD, MHS, Director at Houston Research Institute, and a Co-Chairman of the Board Summit and Pinnacle Clinical Research. "Integrating expert histopathology with quantitative AI-based fibrosis analysis strengthens our diagnostic capabilities and supports more informed clinical decision-making across our liver centers."

The collaboration between HistoIndex and HRI reflects a shared commitment to bringing combined expert histopathology and AI-based fibrosis analysis to MASH patients across the U.S.

About MASH

Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) is a progressive form of Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) characterized by steatosis, ballooning degeneration and inflammation, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis, liver failure and an increased risk of liver cancer. Pathologist assessment of liver biopsy remains the gold standard for diagnosing and assessing the severity of MASH. Histological categorial scoring systems are often used as surrogate endpoints to evaluate drug efficacy in MASH clinical trials. These endpoints are limited in capturing the complex and heterogeneous nature of the disease. As a result, there is a growing need for more accurate and reliable tools, such as AI-based digital pathology solutions, to improve the assessment of treatment response and disease severity in MASH.

About HistoIndex

Founded in 2010, HistoIndex pioneers in stain-free, fully automated imaging solutions for visualizing and quantifying fibrosis in biological tissues. By combining cutting-edge biophotonic technology with AI-based analysis, HistoIndex provides innovative tools to improve the assessment of fibrosis changes and drug efficacy. HistoIndex's breakthrough digital pathology solutions are currently used in accelerating clinical research, expediting pharmaceutical drug development, and transforming medical standards.

SOURCE HistoIndex